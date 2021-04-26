Organising a tournament, or in this case, not canceling a tournament in the middle of a pandemic is something you can expect to garner very polarising reactions.

More so, if it's a cricket tournament, given the popularity of the sport.

So, what's happening is, that people are divided on whether IPL should be taking place right now or not. While a section of the audiences supports it, saying that it provides the much-needed distraction in current times - others are of the opinion that an activity of this nature is insensitive when people are dying outside hospitals.

And then there is another category of people, who are saying that while it is okay to play the tournament, the organisers should be a little more mindful of the situation and try to help in any way they can.

I think it’s more the absence of acknowledgement from them. They could convert IPL into a fundraiser for oxygen and other help for the poor and pledge all their endorsements for that right https://t.co/1ckdxHz7Fw — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 25, 2021

In the midst of all this, a leading newspaper has said it will not cover this edition of the IPL, while crores of Indians tune in to watch the matches every day.

Here are tweets from all these perspectives.

Of course people can 'not watch IPL'. But that is not the point. A national tragedy is a time for EVERY SINGLE resource. Players are being tested every other day. Ambulances wait outside stadiums. Police requirement. These are resources that can save lives. And every life matters — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 26, 2021

Why are IPL matches still happening in the middle of this horrid covid shitshow. All these stadiums have world-class facilities & more than ample space, why not use them for covid patients, ration distributing, vaccine drive or any of the 100 things more important than bat & ball — Sankul Sonawane (@sankul333) April 21, 2021

Remember when @CricketAus cancelled their tour to South Africa because of 1,000 Covid cases a day but let their players play IPL with 325,000 cases per day. Standards. — Dean Oelschig (@DeanOelsch) April 22, 2021

Do think the IPL should stop now. Because it’s vulgar to see IPL updates in the middle of helplessness and crisis calls. But, 4 hours of IPL everyday helps my COVID-affected Dad feel slightly better for a while. So, I’ll be selfish enough to want IPL to go on. — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) April 21, 2021

Indian cricketers’ families are dealing with Covid. Australian cricketers are nervous about travel. Tye has left. Ashwin won’t take part. Ponting and D Hussey have spoken frankly. The IPL may be a welcome distraction for many but don’t discount the mental stress on those playing — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 26, 2021

Are y'all fucking serious ?????? HOW THE HELL IS THIS DIFFICULT. IPL SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED. THESE STADIUMS COULD HABE BEEN USED FOR THE PUBLIC RATHER THAN USING IT FOR THIS STUPID TOURNAMENT. — Nandann | Rting Covid leads (@I_NoahGuyy) April 24, 2021

Unpopular opinion : Cancel IPL season and convert stadiums into covid hosiptals — Shah (@beeing_shah) April 15, 2021

India struggling with Covid but still IPL is happening, must be postponed immediately — Mohamed Fazil (@fazil03) April 23, 2021

Indian Express suspends its IPL coverage. Makes sense to channelize their journalistic resources towards the Pandemic coverage. But suspending IPL will be at best Symbolic, with barely any difference on-ground. FWIW it helps keeping people at home, and propels economic activity. pic.twitter.com/s0MBmixLue — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 25, 2021

#MannKiBaat This can only happen in India as when pandemic's second wave is making people breathless for oxygen, still, IPL is on and even chunav jivi is busy in elections. — Bahujan4India (@Bahujan4India) April 25, 2021

Even if IPL gets cancelled we appreciate the effort by @BCCI to organise this event in middle of the pandemic. Players & staffs safety should be the first priority. Let's see how things goes. — Abhijeet🥇 (@KING__Ro45) April 26, 2021

IPL in this pandemic is performing exactly the same role as of those violin players in the sinking Titanic- Distracting a doomed country! — Dr. Varsha (@doctor_aesthete) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, many players, including R Ashwin, have withdrawn from the tournament either to be with their families or because they feel burned out.

Delhi Capials' spinner @ashwinravi99 withdraws from IPL to support his family amid COVID-19 pandemic.



A couple of Australian players also head back home.



Details by Karishma. pic.twitter.com/rbhh8lQoYd — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 26, 2021

As already suggested by some, a good middle ground would have been to play the tournament and give proceedings to the Healthcare Ministry of India. But I suppose we are past making that decision.