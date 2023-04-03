The Bhojpuri commentary in IPL 2023 is all the rage right now. People just can’t get enough of it. It’s relatable, it’s hilarious and it’s relatable. Satish Ray on Twitter asked people to share their favourite bits from the Bhojpuri commentary, and the internet obliged.

Reply with Bhojpuri IPL commentary videos here. Let’s get people more interested in Bhojpuri commentary. — Satish Ray (@SatishRay_) April 1, 2023

If you are amongst the few unlucky ones who didn’t get to experience the treat that Bhojpuri commentary is then let these clips help you out.

This is the best 😂 pic.twitter.com/GoBmzVmawo — priyanshu jha (@__priyanshu__49) April 1, 2023

Maza lihal ja raua log ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QCxd9jWb7G — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi 🜃 (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) April 1, 2023

Khoota gaadh ke batting pic.twitter.com/64SdCDVoPG — ꜱʜᴀᴛʀᴜꜰᴜɴ ꜱɪɴʜᴀ 🐋 (@Funsinha) April 2, 2023

NGL, the commentary made me wanna eat chokha. 😭

To be fair, it’s pretty hard to pick a favourite but go ahead, tell us your fav bit.