The Indian Premier League is starting from September 19 and in the lead up to that, the tournament organisers have released an anthem, titled Aayenge Hum Waapas.

It is about making a comeback in the face of adversities, keeping in mind the pandemic and a complete halt on sports.

The rap, which has 455.5K views on Twitter alone, is claimed to have been plagiarised by rapper Krishna Kaul aka ‘KR$NA'.

He took to Twitter, recently, and alleged that the IPL anthem is the copy of his 2017 rap Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas.

Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/GDNFeyhXR5 — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 7, 2020

Since then, the matter has picked up, making #IplAnthemCopied a trend on Twitter.

Public are tending that IPL have copied the song



Meanwhile IPL Management Team : #IplAnthemCopied pic.twitter.com/ycJR1AReVf — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) September 10, 2020

United we stand #IplAnthemCopied — Sahil Mehta (@Me_Sahil_mehta) September 10, 2020

#IplAnthemCopied@IPL you copied @realkrsna at least give him credit .. you are just using your money to manipulate things pic.twitter.com/4EJya7YKKe — Luv (@Luv72785609) September 10, 2020

You can listen to KR$NA's 2017 rap here: