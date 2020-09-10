The Indian Premier League is starting from September 19 and in the lead up to that, the tournament organisers have released an anthem, titled Aayenge Hum Waapas.

It is about making a comeback in the face of adversities, keeping in mind the pandemic and a complete halt on sports. 

The rap, which has 455.5K views on Twitter alone, is claimed to have been plagiarised by rapper Krishna Kaul aka ‘KR$NA'.

He took to Twitter, recently, and alleged that the IPL anthem is the copy of his 2017 rap Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas.

Since then, the matter has picked up, making #IplAnthemCopied a trend on Twitter.

You can listen to KR$NA's 2017 rap here: