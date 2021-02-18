Last year, there was hardly any cricket due to the pandemic but when it resumed, it resumed with full power. Some amazing back-to-back series and IPL later, we have another edition of the T20 tournament coming up because in 2021 it's going to be played as per schedule.

Now, if IPL is happening, it will be preceded by the auction, which is happening today. And the highlights so far are:



1. South Africa's Chris Morris becoming the highest-paid cricketer in the history of the cometition.



Chris Morris becomes the most expensive buy in the history of the IPL.#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/HsOeXhb5VG — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) February 18, 2021

2. Glenn Maxwell bagging a whopping 14.25 crore check by RCB.

After a battle of the bids between CSK & RCB, Glenn Maxwell is SOLD to @RCBTweets for 14.25 Cr INR 😯🔥💥@Vivo_India #IPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021

As we wait for more details, here are some memes to keep you occupied.

Morris after being the most expensive IPL player ever#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/OMhp1sZKHv — Devvaanggg (@devvanggg) February 18, 2021

Sources : 16.25 Cr. is the biggest deal ever made using a Lenovo Laptop. #IPLAuction — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris can safely retire from cricket after this IPL #IPLAuction — Hemant (@hemantbuch) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris is charging 1 crore for every run he will score in IPL 2021.#IPL2021Auction — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 18, 2021

Every IPL Team fan: We don't want to see Steve Smith in our team.



Steve Smith:#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/U7hjXZHX8t — junaid abbas zaidi (jaz)❤ (@jazz110z) February 18, 2021

mc why isn't punjab bidding for anyone ye burj khalifa lengae 53 crores ko? — 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 (@Kohliesque) February 18, 2021

#CSK in #IPLAuction after seeing a player whose age is more than 30 pic.twitter.com/F9ofycKMvd — IPL meme curator (@DhoniMeriJaan2) February 18, 2021

Moeen Ali: My age is 30+



CSK: pic.twitter.com/Y7h0APytJu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021

If RCB doesn't win after this...