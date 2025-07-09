IPL business worth over $18 billion, rises 13% in a year: Report

IPL is the real blockbuster that just won’t quit. From mind-boggling media deals to memes about our favorite team always breaking our hearts, the Indian Premier League isn’t just cricket; it’s culture. And oh, it’s now worth a jaw-dropping $18.5 billion in 2025, that’s not just a number, that’s a whole mood! Let’s unpack what’s making the IPL rich, rich, and rich!

1. Media Rights: The Paisa Power Play

Have you heard of ₹48,390 crore? Because BCCI has. In 2022, the massive media rights deal with Disney Star and Viacom18 (now the superpower, JioStar) wasn’t just a flex; it was THE flex, making every other sporting league look like child’s play. This mega-agreement took IPL’s revenue into uncharted territory with one swipe of the pen. If you still wonder why everyone’s glued to their screens, well, JioStar basically made FOMO a national sport.

Image courtesy: moneycontrol.com

2. Sponsorships: Brands Ka Bazaar

If IPL were a wedding, Tata would be the baarat that never stops dancing. The Tata Group locked down IPL’s title rights all the way to 2028 with a cool $300 million deal, that’s ‘Ambani wedding’ energy. The sponsor guestlist is STACKED, with My11Circle, Angel One, RuPay, and CEAT tossing in ₹1,485 crore (yep, 25% more than last time). Everyone wants their lit brand moment in IPL’s chaos.

3. Franchise Valuations: RCB Finally Wins (Off The Field, At Least)

Sorry, Mumbai and CSK fans, but it’s RCB time, baby. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s brand value soared to $269 million, becoming the league’s richest squad, a flex for their fans. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are the dark horse, clocking a 39.6% growth rate with a $141 million tag.

Image courtesy: sportingnews.com

4. Viewership Records: The OG FOMO Is Here

Picture this: 67.8 crore people tuned in for the IPL 2025 final, that’s more than the population of some continents. With JioStar clocking 280 million+ subscribers, IPL watching is basically a national festival now. Digital and TV platforms broke their internet with all of India caught screaming at the screen.

Image courtesy: newsarenaindia.com

5. Global Expansion: IPL’s World Domination Arc

Why should desi leagues have all the fun? Franchises like Punjab Kings are busy collecting passports AND international leagues, making IPL a global masterclass. The IPL isn’t just inspiring knock-offs; it’s setting the template for success stories on every continent. Teams are hustling globally, proving that when it comes to cricket, desi swag travels far.

Here’s the deal: The IPL isn’t just playing on the field, it’s killing it in the boardroom. This league has become the blueprint for making sports a literal treasure chest, with fans, sponsors, and franchises all winning big. $18.5 billion is just the beginning! What’s your hot take on IPL’s glow-up?