The IPL 2025 mega auction had cricket fans glued to their screens as franchises splurged on the biggest names in the game. Held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the two-day extravaganza saw players turning into overnight millionaires. While Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer set the cash counters ringing with record-breaking bids, several other players grabbed headlines for their jaw-dropping prices and intense bidding wars. With a total of ₹639.15 crore spent on 182 players, the auction was nothing short of a spectacle.

Here are five players who stole the show at the IPL 2025 mega auction and became the talk of the town:

1. Rishabh Pant – ₹27 Crore to Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant rewrote history by becoming the most expensive player ever in IPL auctions. The wicketkeeper-batter’s dynamic game and leadership skills sparked a bidding war that had Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad fighting tooth and nail. Lucknow sealed the deal with an unprecedented ₹27 crore bid, leaving fans and pundits in awe.

2. Shreyas Iyer – ₹26.75 Crore to Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer, fresh off leading Kolkata Knight Riders to glory, fetched a jaw-dropping ₹26.75 crore from Punjab Kings. The dramatic bidding war, which saw Delhi Capitals and KKR vying for his signature, ended with Punjab clinching the deal. This reunion with coach Ricky Ponting could be a game-changer for the franchise.

3. Venkatesh Iyer – ₹23.27 Crore to Kolkata Knight Riders

After losing out on Shreyas, KKR went all in for Venkatesh Iyer. The all-rounder attracted fierce competition from Lucknow and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but KKR emerged victorious, shelling out ₹23.27 crore. This hefty price tag hints that the franchise sees him as a key figure for their future plans, possibly even as a captain.

4. Arshdeep Singh – ₹18 Crore to Punjab Kings (via RTM)

Punjab Kings were determined to bring Arshdeep Singh back into their fold. After an intense battle involving CSK, Gujarat Titans, and SRH, Punjab exercised their Right to Match card at ₹18 crore. The left-arm pacer’s consistency and wicket-taking ability made this an obvious choice for PBKS.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal – ₹18 Crore to Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings added another star to their roster with the acquisition of Yuzvendra Chahal. The IPL’s all-time leading wicket-taker was snapped up for ₹18 crore after fierce bidding from Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Surprisingly, his former team Rajasthan Royals stayed out of the race, leaving Punjab to capitalize on this golden opportunity.

The IPL auction isn’t just about numbers; it’s a thrilling drama where fortunes are made, legacies are built, and teams lay the foundation for glory. These players didn’t just break records, they set the stage for an IPL season that promises to be unforgettable.