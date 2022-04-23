IPL is a Hindi soap opera. It rarely has any substance but the drama, Jesus Christ, it's right up there. During last night's game between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, the match went to the last over, where umpire Nitin Menon did not do a no-ball check on a delivery that was clearly too high. So... the next course of action that Pant thought was right was calling his batters off the field.

Yeah, WTF is the right reaction to it. Good god! Even Twitter, which is generally immune of general idiocy was all like: "Chhoti bacchi ho kya?"

Umpire didn't give no ball in the last over , Le Rishabh Pant* : pic.twitter.com/9pUxWBqAAF — Best Ever Collected Memes (@CollectedEver) April 22, 2022

Umpires refusing to refer NO BALL



~ Pant na from dug out pic.twitter.com/vnPO3IsWsn — Prabha Rio (@prabh_here) April 22, 2022

Powell starting the last over with 3 sixes, Praveen Amre running out on the field, Rishabh Pant calling his batsman back, umpire not checking that no ball thing … Excellent entertainment, this is WWE level stuff, I was waiting for Vince McMahon to run out on the field too! — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 22, 2022

Crowd during #DCvsRR goes nuts.

Chants "Cheater, Cheater" after Umpires' gaffe in the last over.



Why don't these guys use technology even when it's available??#RishabhPant #DelhiCapitals #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/R5aEuR9Twm — Ashish Pareek (@pareektweets) April 22, 2022

Kevin Pietersen said, "Rishabh Pant calling batters back and coach entering the field to stop the play was unacceptable. I hope I never ever see this kind of a thing again". — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 22, 2022

Shocking night. The umpiring has been worse than even gully-mohalla standard but Rishabh Pant had no business to suggest his batsmen to stage a walkout #DCvRR — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 22, 2022

When Dhoni did it a few years ago, it was fine. But when Pant does it, it against the game? #Mahi #RishabhPant #DCvRR #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/IgSXR0NgB2 — Falak Zaid (@falak_zaid1) April 22, 2022

Rishabh Pant aggression to forfeit yesterday's match showed a captain who is yet to learn a lot before leading for the Indian National Cricket team.. — vishal (@vishalvalecha89) April 23, 2022

Damn, Pant. You can' do that, man. This isn't gully cricket. Mera bat meri ball, main chala ghar!