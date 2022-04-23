IPL is a Hindi soap opera. It rarely has any substance but the drama, Jesus Christ, it's right up there. During last night's game between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, the match went to the last over, where umpire Nitin Menon did not do a no-ball check on a delivery that was clearly too high. So... the next course of action that Pant thought was right was calling his batters off the field.
Yeah, WTF is the right reaction to it. Good god! Even Twitter, which is generally immune of general idiocy was all like: "Chhoti bacchi ho kya?"
Powell starting the last over with 3 sixes, Praveen Amre running out on the field, Rishabh Pant calling his batsman back, umpire not checking that no ball thing … Excellent entertainment, this is WWE level stuff, I was waiting for Vince McMahon to run out on the field too!
Chants "Cheater, Cheater" after Umpires' gaffe in the last over.
Shocking night. The umpiring has been worse than even gully-mohalla standard but Rishabh Pant had no business to suggest his batsmen to stage a walkout
Run Fest, Umpires ki controversial decision regarding #noball #RRvsDC match had everything.
WHAT A GAME
No Ball Controversy,
When Dhoni did it a few years ago, it was fine. But when Pant does it, it against the game?
Rishabh Pant aggression to forfeit yesterday's match showed a captain who is yet to learn a lot before leading for the Indian National Cricket team..
Damn, Pant. You can' do that, man. This isn't gully cricket. Mera bat meri ball, main chala ghar!