The IPL is a colourful affair, it always had been. We Indians anyway have the habit of dialling the colours to 11 everything something remotely resembling a festival comes by. And while all that is really nice to look at, commentators wearing colourful kurtas during the IPL 2021 final in the UAE seems to have piqued Twitter's interest.
That's right. We have a bit of a 'Justin Trudeau wearing sherwani while eating golgappe on the street' situation here.
Naturally, things got a lot funnier once Twitter got involved.
Me and my cousins ready to dance in bharaat. pic.twitter.com/NbWpaxf4PH— Vansh (@vanshtaneja22) October 15, 2021
Tauji and Mamaji at every Indian function. #CSKvKKR #IPLFinal https://t.co/Ho5OPMPvQK— Ashish Shetty (@shettybola) October 15, 2021
Desi uncles at park !!!! https://t.co/ffuxBnYFZS— The pheoniccss (@thepheoniccss) October 15, 2021
IPL x Manyavar collection #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/gJ9G8zkhbv— Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) October 15, 2021
Traditional day at TCS pic.twitter.com/hcdKKYRNzn— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) October 15, 2021
Story of every IPL.— AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) October 15, 2021
Ends on real poor show of costume styling of otherwise charming TV presenters.
That pink kurta on Harsha Bhogle tonight, way below average. And that dupatta, uffff noooooo.
🤦🏻♂️👎🏻😕#CSKvsKKR #KKRvsCSK #IPLFinal #IPL2021Final #CSK #KKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/oWtstpAsuP
Matthew Hayden and Sunil Gavaskar look like they are watching Sanjay Subramaniam at Music Academy for Carnatic music season. #IPLFinal #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/HmN5p5Klc2— Sai K (@AkriPasta) October 15, 2021
#MatthewHayden and #SunilGavaskar suddenly taking sides with #KolkataKnightRiders and #RoyalChallengersBangalore.. 😁😂 https://t.co/lea0UQeUSO— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan1) October 16, 2021
Why same Kurta styles every IPL final? pic.twitter.com/Ytfbz4Q7l6— The Goan Patiala 🏏. 🥃 (@TheGoanPatiala) October 15, 2021
Absolutely love it when commentators in the IPL Final wear colourful Kurta-pyjamas. #CricketTwitter #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/mJ2YTLWgUa— Anoushka Fouzdar (@anoushkfouz) October 16, 2021
As someone who wears a kurta pyjama, proudly and perennially, I’m still in agreement with you on the #cricket bit. But we could quibble about whether @IPL #IPL2021 events qualify, given awkward colors, teams wear on the grounds? @TheDeshBhakt @bainjal @PRAVESHPARAS https://t.co/Q9Rj0PDr21— dilip cherian (@DILIPtheCHERIAN) October 16, 2021
Honestly, the IPL is a festival here. Sure, it's cricket but it's so much more than that. It's also Bollywood and music and stars. It's a celebration and nobody should be wearing boring clothes at a celebration.