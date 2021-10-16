The IPL is a colourful affair, it always had been. We Indians anyway have the habit of dialling the colours to 11 everything something remotely resembling a festival comes by. And while all that is really nice to look at, commentators wearing colourful kurtas during the IPL 2021 final in the UAE seems to have piqued Twitter's interest.

That's right. We have a bit of a 'Justin Trudeau wearing sherwani while eating golgappe on the street' situation here.

Naturally, things got a lot funnier once Twitter got involved.

Me and my cousins ready to dance in bharaat. pic.twitter.com/NbWpaxf4PH — Vansh (@vanshtaneja22) October 15, 2021

A more important question we should be asking is why are they making Matthew Hayden wear a Kurta in the middle a desert? pic.twitter.com/mXeED1cCzV — Arkam (@arkam_97) October 15, 2021

Desi uncles at park !!!! https://t.co/ffuxBnYFZS — The pheoniccss (@thepheoniccss) October 15, 2021

Traditional day at TCS pic.twitter.com/hcdKKYRNzn — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) October 15, 2021

Why same Kurta styles every IPL final? pic.twitter.com/Ytfbz4Q7l6 — The Goan Patiala 🏏. 🥃 (@TheGoanPatiala) October 15, 2021

Absolutely love it when commentators in the IPL Final wear colourful Kurta-pyjamas. #CricketTwitter #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/mJ2YTLWgUa — Anoushka Fouzdar (@anoushkfouz) October 16, 2021

As someone who wears a kurta pyjama, proudly and perennially, I’m still in agreement with you on the #cricket bit. But we could quibble about whether @IPL #IPL2021 events qualify, given awkward colors, teams wear on the grounds? @TheDeshBhakt @bainjal @PRAVESHPARAS https://t.co/Q9Rj0PDr21 — dilip cherian (@DILIPtheCHERIAN) October 16, 2021

Honestly, the IPL is a festival here. Sure, it's cricket but it's so much more than that. It's also Bollywood and music and stars. It's a celebration and nobody should be wearing boring clothes at a celebration.