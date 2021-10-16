The IPL is a colourful affair, it always had been. We Indians anyway have the habit of dialling the colours to 11 everything something remotely resembling a festival comes by. And while all that is really nice to look at, commentators wearing colourful kurtas during the IPL 2021 final in the UAE seems to have piqued Twitter's interest.  

That's right. We have a bit of a 'Justin Trudeau wearing sherwani while eating golgappe on the street' situation here. 

Source: Twitter

Naturally, things got a lot funnier once Twitter got involved. 

Honestly, the IPL is a festival here. Sure, it's cricket but it's so much more than that. It's also Bollywood and music and stars. It's a celebration and nobody should be wearing boring clothes at a celebration. 