Ever since M.S. Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their retirement from international cricket, sports fans have been asking for a special farewell match.
And now Irfan Pathan has proposed that a charity cum farewell game should be conducted from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team.
Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team? pic.twitter.com/diUiLXr9XQ— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2020
Let's just say, we aren't the only ones bowled over by the idea:
Fabulous idea @irfanPathan! Every one of you has been a hero for India. This would also be a great return to serious first-class cricket for the current lot, whose skills may have rusted under the #Covid20 #Lockdown! https://t.co/wRsGn3oc81— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 22, 2020
If this happens then it will special treatment for 90's kids and for current generation cricket fans— Prince Chauhan (@prprincesingh12) August 22, 2020
Fantastic idea Irfan bhai. It would definitely bring some nostalgic moments. Good old school and college days.— VenkataSathish Arcot (@vensatty) August 22, 2020
Im sure retired team wil bang current Indian team.. no second thoughts...and Dhoni as captain he utilise his players to perfection..— Chaithu_aviationgeek✈ (@6eChaithu) August 22, 2020
Sachin as coach will be cherry on cake..😍😍♥️
Wonderful Idea, I will pay anything to watch that match.— Sayeed Ilias (@IliasSayeed) August 22, 2020
If this #team then current team will loose definitely.— Mahendra Kr Chaudhary🇮🇳 (@mahendraSoft) August 22, 2020
If it is possible then it would be great to see.
👍👍@BCCI
Good Idea.. These all 11 players who did not get farewell match, not only @msdhoni— Dr. Dinesh Goyal (@skmandin13) August 22, 2020
Lets have a match of these FarewellXI vs CurrentXI@BCCI please hold it!!
Yes @BCCI we want this specially players like @IrfanPathan @GautamGambhir @msdhoni @YUVSTRONG12 @ImRaina #RahulDravid @virendersehwag are well deserved for Farewell match... others are also Favourites...but these which I mentioned...made my childhood more interesting. https://t.co/t4WwuRgWFU— Aman (@Aman06312289) August 22, 2020
I am with the retired Team India #farewellmatch https://t.co/df3oZtVvzR— Prashant Mishra (@Prashan04351276) August 22, 2020
Which side would you be rooting for?