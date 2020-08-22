Ever since M.S. Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their retirement from international cricket, sports fans have been asking for a special farewell match.

And now Irfan Pathan has proposed that a charity cum farewell game should be conducted from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team.

Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team? pic.twitter.com/diUiLXr9XQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2020

Let's just say, we aren't the only ones bowled over by the idea:

Fabulous idea @irfanPathan! Every one of you has been a hero for India. This would also be a great return to serious first-class cricket for the current lot, whose skills may have rusted under the #Covid20 #Lockdown! https://t.co/wRsGn3oc81 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 22, 2020

If this happens then it will special treatment for 90's kids and for current generation cricket fans — Prince Chauhan (@prprincesingh12) August 22, 2020

Fantastic idea Irfan bhai. It would definitely bring some nostalgic moments. Good old school and college days. — VenkataSathish Arcot (@vensatty) August 22, 2020

Im sure retired team wil bang current Indian team.. no second thoughts...and Dhoni as captain he utilise his players to perfection..



Sachin as coach will be cherry on cake..😍😍♥️ — Chaithu_aviationgeek✈ (@6eChaithu) August 22, 2020

Wonderful Idea, I will pay anything to watch that match. — Sayeed Ilias (@IliasSayeed) August 22, 2020

If this #team then current team will loose definitely.

If it is possible then it would be great to see.

👍👍@BCCI — Mahendra Kr Chaudhary🇮🇳 (@mahendraSoft) August 22, 2020

Superb idea this will be good exhibition for viewers and also good send off to our legends — Ashrar Ali (@Jamhooriyat__) August 22, 2020

Current Indian team se zyada strong lag rahi hai retire team 💪 — Shabbeer Syed (@shabby_Rabu) August 22, 2020

Good Idea.. These all 11 players who did not get farewell match, not only @msdhoni



Lets have a match of these FarewellXI vs CurrentXI@BCCI please hold it!! — Dr. Dinesh Goyal (@skmandin13) August 22, 2020

I am with the retired Team India #farewellmatch https://t.co/df3oZtVvzR — Prashant Mishra (@Prashan04351276) August 22, 2020

Which side would you be rooting for?