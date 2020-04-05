After donating rice worth ₹50 lakh, Sourav Ganguly has now come forward to help ISKCON Kolkata feed 10,000 people every day.

With the temple foundation already feeding 10,000, the number will now go to 20k.

Thank u ISKCON .. keep serving the society https://t.co/alXyabQVcR — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 4, 2020

A report from India Today quoted Radharaman Das spokesperson and vice-president of ISKCON Kolkata as saying:

From ISKCON Kolkata we were cooking food for 10,000 people daily. Our dear Sourav Da has come forward and extended all his support and has donated, which enables us to double our capacity to 20,000 people every day.

These r difficult times.A small contribution to the society from SGF to serve people..Thank you to state and central government and all social workers who are endlessly trying to help the people of our country..we will get thru this @MamataOfficial @narendramodi @bcci pic.twitter.com/cy1nIovcXb — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 4, 2020

While adding:

As we all know that the corona-crisis has created unprecedented challenges before humanity. One of the very important battles in this hour of crisis is being fought by those who have lost their daily earnings. Under his captaincy, the monks of ISKCON Kolkata are enthused to play this long Test match and fight together the battle against hunger for many families here in Kolkata.

It's on us to respect orders and stay indoors: 'Dada' @SGanguly99 has something to say to you#IndiaFightsCorona #StayHome pic.twitter.com/30EvzCar3E — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 3, 2020

Ganguly-led BCCI had earlier pledged ₹50 crore to the PM Cares fund, in order to help the government fight coronavirus.