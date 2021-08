A video clip by Israeli swimmers is going viral on social media for its performance during an Olympic event. Netizens can't keep calm as the duo performed a Bollywood song which was so well synchronized.

On Tuesday, Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky were competing to qualify for the final of the womenโ€™s duet technical routine event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The duo performed on a Bollywood song, "Aaja Nachle". The video is doing rounds on social media and netizens are loving it. #BollywoodInspiredOlympians is trending on Twitter.



Have a look at how beautiful this artistic swimming performance looks.

No wonder netizens are going crazy about this.

Israeli Women's Duo performed on Aaja Nachle in #ArtisticSwimming โค๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ



Entry of Bollywood in #TokyoOlympics and as usual there's some different level of energy in our Indian songs ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿฅณ#MadhuriDixit #AajaNachle #SunidhiChauhan โ€” Priya (@Priya_HT) August 3, 2021

What a mixed bag of surprises with Bollywood in Olympics ๐Ÿ˜ Just loved it ! Really , Amazing gener where Art has no boundaries !! โ€” Renu Sharma ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ (@RenuSha36631550) August 5, 2021 Sorry, divided by nations, United by Indian music! #NoBollywood โ€” Nitin Malhotra ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ #SSR ๐Ÿ‘ฝ๐Ÿฆ‹ (@Nitin_ItsMe) August 5, 2021

WoW Israel WoW Aaja Nachle โ€” Abhishek Sagarchandra Jain (@abhishekabhay) August 5, 2021

Well, it's not the first time happening, checkout this video.https://t.co/4i8T1YepfF — AKSHAY A N (@a_nadiyapara) August 4, 2021

OMG ISRAEL IS DOING ARTISTIC SWIMMING DUO ON AAJA NACHLE SONG!!! โ€” โœง (@starsshinex) August 3, 2021

The Israeli #ArtisticSwimming duo just performed to Aaja Nachle.

Finally, I hear Bollywood representation at #Tokyo2020, after opera, anime, Spiderman theme, video games & K-pop! โ€” Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) August 3, 2021

Synchronized swimming is being performed to Aaja Nachle!! — Pallavi (@pallavi_sreeram) August 3, 2021

Let us know how much you loved this performance.ย