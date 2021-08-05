A video clip by Israeli swimmers is going viral on social media for its performance during an Olympic event. Netizens can't keep calm as the duo performed a Bollywood song which was so well synchronized.
On Tuesday, Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky were competing to qualify for the final of the women’s duet technical routine event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
The duo performed on a Bollywood song, "Aaja Nachle". The video is doing rounds on social media and netizens are loving it. #BollywoodInspiredOlympians is trending on Twitter.
Have a look at how beautiful this artistic swimming performance looks.
AAJA NACHLE #Bollywood representation at #Tokyo2020#Israeli duo #EdenBlecher & #ShellyBobritsky perform a part of their Artistic #Swimming duet free routine preliminary to #MadhuriDixitNene's '#AajaNachle' song at the #Olympics.— WeTheWomen (@WeTheWomenAsia) August 5, 2021
Netizens are thrilled 💃
📹 source: @AnneDanam pic.twitter.com/udPA4zLGuQ
No wonder netizens are going crazy about this.
Israeli Women's Duo performed on Aaja Nachle in #ArtisticSwimming ❤🔥🔥— Priya (@Priya_HT) August 3, 2021
Entry of Bollywood in #TokyoOlympics and as usual there's some different level of energy in our Indian songs 🔥🥳#MadhuriDixit #AajaNachle #SunidhiChauhan
Israel’s swimming duo, Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky, performed to Madhuri Dixit’s song Aaja Nachle at Tokyo Olympics. @MadhuriDixit @Tokyo2020 #swimming #olympics 👏🏻😁 @Israel pic.twitter.com/2RackiSE8H— TARUKA (@TarukaSrivastav) August 4, 2021
Aaja Nach le Nach le …used by team Israel for #ArtisticSwimming at #Olympics2020 @MadhuriDixit#BollywoodInspiredOlympians #AajaNachle pic.twitter.com/pPZ8z7iepO— Aditya Rajput🇮🇳 (@imadityaraj_) August 4, 2021
What a mixed bag of surprises with Bollywood in Olympics 😅Just loved it ! Really , Amazing gener where Art has no boundaries !!— Renu Sharma 🇮🇳 (@RenuSha36631550) August 5, 2021
Sorry, divided by nations, United by Indian music! #NoBollywood— Nitin Malhotra 🇮🇳 #SSR 👽🦋 (@Nitin_ItsMe) August 5, 2021
WoW Israel WoW Aaja Nachle— Abhishek Sagarchandra Jain (@abhishekabhay) August 5, 2021
OMG ISRAEL IS DOING ARTISTIC SWIMMING DUO ON AAJA NACHLE SONG!!!— ✧ (@starsshinex) August 3, 2021
Israel 🇮🇱 doing artistic swimming 🏊♀️ on Indian music. Aaja Nachle#Tokyo2020 #ind #isr pic.twitter.com/a9kfHEZYZ6— Shashank Shukla (@aye_its_Shanky) August 3, 2021
The Israeli #ArtisticSwimming duo just performed to Aaja Nachle.— Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) August 3, 2021
Finally, I hear Bollywood representation at #Tokyo2020, after opera, anime, Spiderman theme, video games & K-pop!
