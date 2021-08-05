A video clip by Israeli swimmers is going viral on social media for its performance during an Olympic event. Netizens can't keep calm as the duo performed a Bollywood song which was so well synchronized.

On Tuesday, Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky were competing to qualify for the final of the women’s duet technical routine event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Source: Freepress Journal

The duo performed on a Bollywood song, "Aaja Nachle". The video is doing rounds on social media and netizens are loving it. #BollywoodInspiredOlympians is trending on Twitter.

Have a look at how beautiful this artistic swimming performance looks.

No wonder netizens are going crazy about this.

Let us know how much you loved this performance. 