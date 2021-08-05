A video clip by Israeli swimmers is going viral on social media for its performance during an Olympic event. Netizens can't keep calm as the duo performed a Bollywood song which was so well synchronized.

On Tuesday, Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky were competing to qualify for the final of the women’s duet technical routine event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The duo performed on a Bollywood song, "Aaja Nachle". The video is doing rounds on social media and netizens are loving it. #BollywoodInspiredOlympians is trending on Twitter.



Have a look at how beautiful this artistic swimming performance looks.

No wonder netizens are going crazy about this.

Israeli Women's Duo performed on Aaja Nachle in #ArtisticSwimming ❤🔥🔥



Entry of Bollywood in #TokyoOlympics and as usual there's some different level of energy in our Indian songs 🔥🥳#MadhuriDixit #AajaNachle #SunidhiChauhan — Priya (@Priya_HT) August 3, 2021

What a mixed bag of surprises with Bollywood in Olympics 😅Just loved it ! Really , Amazing gener where Art has no boundaries !! — Renu Sharma 🇮🇳 (@RenuSha36631550) August 5, 2021 Sorry, divided by nations, United by Indian music! #NoBollywood — Nitin Malhotra 🇮🇳 #SSR 👽🦋 (@Nitin_ItsMe) August 5, 2021

WoW Israel WoW Aaja Nachle — Abhishek Sagarchandra Jain (@abhishekabhay) August 5, 2021

Well, it's not the first time happening, checkout this video.https://t.co/4i8T1YepfF — AKSHAY A N (@a_nadiyapara) August 4, 2021

OMG ISRAEL IS DOING ARTISTIC SWIMMING DUO ON AAJA NACHLE SONG!!! — ✧ (@starsshinex) August 3, 2021

The Israeli #ArtisticSwimming duo just performed to Aaja Nachle.

Finally, I hear Bollywood representation at #Tokyo2020, after opera, anime, Spiderman theme, video games & K-pop! — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) August 3, 2021

Synchronized swimming is being performed to Aaja Nachle!! — Pallavi (@pallavi_sreeram) August 3, 2021

Let us know how much you loved this performance.