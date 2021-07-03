On some days, I feel the need to be accepted the way football has embraced injury drama. For real, a player could be rolling on the ground after being poked by the opponent's index finger, and it's just ... overlooked?

The entire thing is extremely funny.

Sometimes, though, players take it too far. Like this Italian footballer, who is going viral on Twitter for his antics.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Injured Italian player suddenly recovers when Italy scores #Euro2021



pic.twitter.com/bdEWYMCFAw — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) July 2, 2021

In the video, you can see that he falls flat on the ground, holding his leg, after a light collision with the opponent.

Everyone on the pitch can tell that he is acting but this one is committed. He keeps at it. UNTIL, his side scores, and then he just runs off to celebrate.

Like buddy, have you heard of transition? Anyway, the football Twitter is having a lot of fun with this video, and here are some the reactions.

Poetic that his surname is 'Immobile'.