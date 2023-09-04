There’s no doubt that cricket is treated like a religion in our nation and fans get offended quite easily when it comes to this sport. While, at times and to some extent, their anger does make sense, sometimes, it is absolutely unreasonable.

In a recent event, fans were pissed at a cricketer for returning home to welcome his new-born child.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was supposed to be a part of The Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal today, had to return to his home for the birth of his first child, Angad, with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan.

Fans, who were looking forward to the fast bowler’s performance on the pitch, were furious with him for “prioritizing” his family over the match.

A fan drew a comparison between Jasprit Bumrah and MS Dhoni, as the latter chose to stick with the team instead of going home during the birth of his first child, Ziva, during The World Cup 2015.

When ziva was born in 2015 during the WC, MS Dhoni said “ I am on national duty, Won't go back and leave my team in the middle”



Today, Bumrah left immediately in the middle of the Asia Cup for the birth of his child.



Guess, that kind of commitment is no longer existent. pic.twitter.com/foTF4JjX2t — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) September 3, 2023

However, several other fans defended the cricketer and wrote that he made the right decision.

Cricket is just a sport, romanticising it as “national duty” does no good for it. Bumrah made the right call. https://t.co/kerTbE9zmk — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) September 3, 2023

We have huge huge respect for what dhoni did that day, but i personally feel what bumrah did is not wrong. at the end of the way, its family first.. — Venkatesan (@venkatesan_m) September 4, 2023

I feel it's the matter of choice, being a parent is also a very important feeling, especially if it is the first time, I am not a parent or even married but this is what I have seen and felt seeing my close relatives.



So maybe, we should not compare them and say that they are… — Kuldeep Pisda (@kdpisda) September 3, 2023

Family is everything… Name & fame can wait…

Ye duniya kabhi kaam nahi… Family hi kaam aati hai. — Amrit Chandravanshi (@Ek_Indian07) September 3, 2023

Unwanted comparison🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

We should respect both MS and Bumrah's decision here — msd_stan (@bdrijalab) September 3, 2023

There's nothing wrong in that. It's personal choices. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 3, 2023

Please dude, playing cricket is no “national duty”. Glad Bumrah went home, exactly where he should be right now. — ministry of parody (@MinOParody) September 4, 2023

I think both the choices should be equally respected. — Vaibhav (@vaibhav0806) September 4, 2023

Stop treating athletes like they're soldiers whose unavailability will result in deaths. When athletes like Bumrah gonna retire from sports, it is the same family members who will be around them, not trolls like him.



Good on Bumrah for choosing his family over career. https://t.co/YqsrR2NiJv — Balram Vishwakarma (@Balram1801) September 3, 2023

Thank god it doesn't exist anymore. Always prioritise your family over everyone and everything. https://t.co/8FUwS0Vo2b — Tabrez (@tabrezdont) September 3, 2023

Between great cricketer worshipped by generations of cricket fans and a doting father to a lucky child, the choice isn’t as hard as you might think. Just because flags are waved and faces are painted at sporting events, the events do not become “national duty.”



Commitment?



Your… https://t.co/BldQJ0CrLb — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) September 4, 2023

These guys bring unnecessary hate to Dhoni as well as Kohli/Bumrah. And these guys might have never taken any kind of leave from their workplaces for their families. https://t.co/fqoFUZcRiq — Udit (@udit_buch) September 3, 2023

I’m glad. More men should make bringing up their children a priority. https://t.co/HzRxnB8GEv — Nikhil George (@nikhiilist) September 4, 2023

Prioritising Family Should be appreciated, not criticised



There is a life beyond cricket, cricket is just a part of life not life, understand the difference & respect the individual decisions https://t.co/whTVD3aBCh — Dheeraj Singh (@Dheerajsingh_) September 3, 2023

Playing cricket is not a national duty. Sport is an entertainment. Bumrah clearly has some good senses. https://t.co/zxVrShTeAa — Rahoool (@ekaurrahul_) September 3, 2023

Yeah throwing a ball at three sticks is so much more important than being with your wife and child for a once in a lifetime moment. https://t.co/GoThPY0mKz — Tuk Tuk (@tuk_tuk96) September 4, 2023

It’s 2023, and we are still debating why a ‘father’ took a break from his ‘work’ to witness the birth of his child. It’s high time that these ‘fans’ grow up!