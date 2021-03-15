The news of Jasprit Bumrah's marriage was doing rounds since his exclusion from the national team in the ongoing series against England. And finally, it has happened. 

Bumrah is now married to popular sports TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who is also the former Miss India contestant. 

Bumrah took to Instagram to announce the news. 

Sanjana also shared the pictures on her Instagram account with the same caption. 

Meanwhile the internet is very pleased with the announcement and wishes for the couple have started pouring in from all directions. 

people wish jasprit bumrah on marriage
Source: Intagram/Jasprit Bumrah
people wish jasprit and sanjana ganeshan on wedding
Source: Intagram/Jasprit Bumrah

We wish them a very happy married life. 