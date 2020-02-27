With the Indian women's cricket team qualifying for the semi-final of the World T20, there is a lot to rejoice about.

India won the same match

👌👌👌👌 New Zealand women vs India women world cup t20 2020

Qualify semifinal

Shefali excellent palying in this match pic.twitter.com/ZtLEdYdEJp — SR Fuliya (@FuliyaSr) February 27, 2020

And the fact that we have not lost a single match in the tournament so far, only calls for more celebration. 19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues gets that.

In a video shared by the ICC, she can be seen shaking a leg with off-duty security guard on the song Haan Main Galat from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal.

Adorable as ever, the video soon caught attention of people on the internet, including Kartik Aaryan himself. Sharing the video, he called Jemi his favourite cricketer and asked her to 'bring the trophy home'.

@JemiRodrigues you are awesome. You nailed it. — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) February 27, 2020

If you don't like @JemiRodrigues we can't be friends — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) February 27, 2020

what a queen 😍😂 — Kaptaan Kohli ~ (@siedry_) February 27, 2020

Lovely 😃 This is why we play the sport, to enjoy. Be in your best mental space, most important aspect of the game! — That Cricket Guy (@Vivek7968) February 27, 2020

Jemi, you're a rockstar! 🌟 — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) February 27, 2020

U really are a star 🌟 keep smiling — Amol Muzumdar (@amolmuzumdar11) February 27, 2020

Hope we dance into the final just like this.