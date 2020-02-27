With the Indian women's cricket team qualifying for the semi-final of the World T20, there is a lot to rejoice about.

And the fact that we have not lost a single match in the tournament so far, only calls for more celebration. 19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues gets that.

In a video shared by the ICC, she can be seen shaking a leg with off-duty security guard on the song Haan Main Galat from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal.

Adorable as ever, the video soon caught attention of people on the internet, including Kartik Aaryan himself. Sharing the video, he called Jemi his favourite cricketer and asked her to 'bring the trophy home'.

Hope we dance into the final just like this. 