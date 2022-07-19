The NCA grounds must be a good place for the flies on the wall. We can safely assume that the place witnesses many iconic moments, that often go undocumented. This one, though, was an exception. Someone filmed Jhulan Goswami bowling to KL Rahul in the nets, and what an absolute treat it is to the eyes.

The video shows KL Rahul practicing his shots against one of the finest bowlers in the country, and this is just the best of both worlds.

📍NCA, Bangalore@klrahul • @cool_rahulfan pic.twitter.com/xkuvvPZsHP — Juman Sarma (@Juman_gunda) July 18, 2022

For the uninitiated, KL Rahul has been ruled out from the side following the case of a sports hernia, for which he underwent surgery. It's good to see him back on the field, already and we cannot wait for him to wear the India jersey again.

Meanwhile, Jhulan Goswami was dropped from the squad competing against Sri Lanka. She remains the driving force of women's cricket in many ways, though, and the fact that having achieved all that she has, she still goes to the nets, regularly, to make her game better, is something that can be admired.

Here are people's reactions to the video that is now doing rounds on the internet.

