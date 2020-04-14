A lot of people of people don't want to believe that Jofra Archer can predict things. They say, "it's just a coincidence".

However, isn't it too wild to even be a conincidence at this point?

You will find a Jofra tweet for every situation and that's a bit crazy. For instance, people are now sharing his post from 2013.

Tell me if this isn't exactly what we are all thinking after the PM announced extension of the lockdown?

He has other freaky things in store, too. Look at these.

Earlier, this tweet of Jofra was going viral because it fit the situation most Indians are in.

I wonder if there is any tweet that can tell when the pandemic will end.