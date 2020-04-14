A lot of people of people don't want to believe that Jofra Archer can predict things. They say, "it's just a coincidence".
However, isn't it too wild to even be a conincidence at this point?
You will find a Jofra tweet for every situation and that's a bit crazy. For instance, people are now sharing his post from 2013.
I can't go 2 month like this— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 12, 2013
Tell me if this isn't exactly what we are all thinking after the PM announced extension of the lockdown?
Okay 😭😭 #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/jTElDoVqr5— divtweets2.0 (@divtweets2) April 14, 2020
Jeofra knew— prateekdua62 (@Prateekdua62) April 14, 2020
He has other freaky things in store, too. Look at these.
What ? Seriously ? @JofraArcher https://t.co/rtGrKE8ky9— Maniadimane (@Maniadimane26) April 14, 2020
Jofra Baba told this long back only..#lockdown pic.twitter.com/9eIndxxCob— Kaun hai re tu (@totalblurr) April 14, 2020
Jofra and his predictions 😂😂😂 https://t.co/5RxF5T4Zxu— prabhakar (@goofy2292) March 24, 2020
Earlier, this tweet of Jofra was going viral because it fit the situation most Indians are in.
We all thought man behind modi is amit shah but in reality it is @JofraArcher#Lockdown2 https://t.co/9lu8AAwtEG— Amogh Krishna (@AmoghK18) April 14, 2020