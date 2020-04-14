A lot of people of people don't want to believe that Jofra Archer can predict things. They say, "it's just a coincidence".

However, isn't it too wild to even be a conincidence at this point?

You will find a Jofra tweet for every situation and that's a bit crazy. For instance, people are now sharing his post from 2013.

I can't go 2 month like this — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 12, 2013

Tell me if this isn't exactly what we are all thinking after the PM announced extension of the lockdown?

Jeofra knew — prateekdua62 (@Prateekdua62) April 14, 2020

He has other freaky things in store, too. Look at these.

Jofra Baba told this long back only..#lockdown pic.twitter.com/9eIndxxCob — Kaun hai re tu (@totalblurr) April 14, 2020

Jofra and his predictions 😂😂😂 https://t.co/5RxF5T4Zxu — prabhakar (@goofy2292) March 24, 2020

Earlier, this tweet of Jofra was going viral because it fit the situation most Indians are in.

We all thought man behind modi is amit shah but in reality it is @JofraArcher#Lockdown2 https://t.co/9lu8AAwtEG — Amogh Krishna (@AmoghK18) April 14, 2020

I wonder if there is any tweet that can tell when the pandemic will end.