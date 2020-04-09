One of Indian cricket's best documented matches, has a hero. Hero like the ones from the 80s Bollywood. He is an underdog, who goes on to win it all.

I am talking about Joginder Sharma, the man whose face is etched in every Indian's memory - thanks to 6 deliveries, the last 6 deliveries of the maiden T20 World Cup final.

Joginder won us the World Cup and became an overnight star. Only to be declared a one-time wonder, as he was never able to recreate that magic on the cricket field again.

However, our hero is back and this time in a new role: As a police inspector on duty in Hisar, Haryana.

2007: #T20WorldCup hero 🏆

2020: Real world hero 💪



In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis.



[📷 Joginder Sharma] pic.twitter.com/2IAAyjX3Se — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2020

Joginder Sharma, the DSP with Haryana Police, can be found on roads every day, requesting people to stay inside and politely refusing selfies and autographs.

Asked if people frequently recognise him, he tells ESPN Cricinfo:

Many people do - by reading the name plate on my uniform, since I wear a mask these days. Many want selfies and autographs, but I tell them that they need to wait till this is over.

Many people recognise 2007 T20 World Cup winner Joginder Sharma by the name plate on his uniform, but the cricketer-turned-cop is focused on keeping the spread of the coronavirus in check in Hisar district https://t.co/wUMa5Sv4sw pic.twitter.com/aEDTxIxrIo — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 9, 2020

Adding that cricket is hardly on his mind right now.

Most of my day I am busy with police work. Once I am home I need to keep track of the news and the data related to the coronavirus cases. I need to keep tabs on how many cases there are, the number of people who are in quarantine, if there is anyone sick among those in quarantine, and so on. I need to monitor and collate all this data and send it onward.

Goose bumps ! Rewind to 2007 World Cup T20 India vs Paki final



Joginder sharma @jogisharma83 , who bowled last over at death when @captainmisbahpk scooped a shot in air to give India a famous win, is now Corona warrior as Haryana cop !



Super duper🇮🇳💪https://t.co/ilVLLmI9yn pic.twitter.com/R85t6cV0OO — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaTOI) March 30, 2020

The job of a policeman comes with a lot of other responsibilities too. While taking care of law and order, Joginder also has to make sure that he doesn't put his family at risk.

For that reason, he is currently not visiting his home which is only a few hours of drive away.

It’s time to execute restless duties for the nation,not only us but I request you all to be equivalent to us in maintaining social distance and be at your home, It’s time for all to prove ourself a real Patriot.And real patriotism is now in fighting simultaneously with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/iuJe46ecg1 — Joginder Sharma (@jogisharma83) March 29, 2020

India's fight against the virus is nowhere even close to getting over, but with people like Joginder on the frontline, there is some hope.



Because if there's anything we know about him, it's the fact that he performs the best under pressure.

You can read the complete interview on ESPN Cricinfo website here.