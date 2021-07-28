With Tokyo Olympics around, all the countries are striving to win. However, a recent incident where the German coach Claudiu Pusa's pep talk didn't include much talking has left people bewildered.

In a video, a German athlete, Martyna Trajdos, is violently shaken and slapped by her coach before an Olympic event.

A czo tu się odpoliczkowało w ogóle?! pic.twitter.com/mX2r9rMMTA — Mischa Von Jadczak (@michaljadczak) July 27, 2021

German judo star Martyna Trajdos was preparing to take on Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas in the women's 63kg category on Tuesday.

Clearly, people were confused and shocked by the incident.

ITS NORMAL RELAX. Im a combat sport coach in France. specializing in Greco Roman. We do it all the time even with our 6-U kids. My old coach would suckered punch me in groin if I wasn't paying attention. Your Baseball coaches in US grab players DERRIERE. Settle Down — ConfusedandDazed (@festive2018) July 28, 2021

Pre-Game warmup for the German women’s Judo Martyna Trajdos ….Lordy, it’s a little extreme. https://t.co/yjjjWUIG0F — Chef LaFifty (@HillcrestGrill) July 27, 2021

This is some straight up tough love. Like an espresso shot to the face.



(This is German judoka Martyna Trajdos and her coach at the Tokyo Olympics) https://t.co/q4SKAkFZPn — Meenakshi Ravi (@meenakshirv) July 28, 2021

There is context. There must be context.

*whispers: what is the context?* https://t.co/M4VrfRTzzf — Shireen Ahmed- Politically Correct Pundit (@_shireenahmed_) July 27, 2021

What the ? 😳 https://t.co/xu0TcBKQc0 — not the real Q 🐉♊️ (@QL611) July 27, 2021

Trajdos took to Instagram to defend her coach and insisted he was only doing what she had asked of him.

“Don’t worry guys! That’s the ritual which I chose before fights. My coach is just doing what I want him to do to fire me up! I wish I could have made a different headline today" she added.

What do you think about this ritual?