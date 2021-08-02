Kamalpreet Kaur, Indian athlete and discus thrower, finished 6th in the women's discus throw final with a best attempt of 63.70.

While the 25-year-old couldn't win a medal for India, she already did us immense proud for being only the second Indian woman to reach the discus throw final at the Olympics, after Krishna Poonia.

And one of her incredible achievements is making millions of Indians watch Discus Throw probably for the first time ever.

Forget watching, Indians never talked about the sport like they did today. All because of Kamalpreet Kaur.

Forget watching live, I've never heard anyone talking about 'Discus throw game' before.



Thanks to #KamalpreetKaur crores of Indian started showing interested in this game, watched it live & it will surely motivate the next generation.



You're already a champion. Proud of you. — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) August 2, 2021

#KamalpreetKaur take a bow !

You are our Champion & this will only get better from here ❤️



Thank you for representing India at #Tokyo2020 & opening a new chapter for so many young women ! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8Gxb6NtdBY — Aditi Chaturvedi Behl (@imAditiofficial) August 2, 2021

#KamalpreetKaur hats off. The nation where people never discussed discuss throw had their eyes, hearts and hopes pinned on television. The sole reason is you. Take a bow. You rock. Amazing performance with an injury. We're proud and grateful@Media_SAI #Cheer4Indiia — Krushna Patel 🇮🇳🙏 (@KrushnaPatel910) August 2, 2021

Possibly, 99 percent of Indian sports fans are watching women's discuss throw final for the first time in Olympic games because of just one name #KamalpreetKaur. Huge achivement even before she gets a medal. — Vimal Kumar/विमल कुमार (@Vimalwa) August 2, 2021

Congratulations on the 6th position #KamalpreetKaur 🙌🏻 You got us all to do something we otherwise wouldn’t do … watch discuss throw! Thank you for giving us hope and something to look forward to in the future. All the best! — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 2, 2021

Great effort from #KamalpreetKaur....watched the discuss throw event for the first time and just for you...u have made the whole country proud...keep going...All the best for your future... — Adithya Giridharan (@AG_1698) August 2, 2021

We are so proud of your performance.