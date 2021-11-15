Kane Williamson's New Zealand team might have missed out on yet another ICC trophy after being beaten by Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup, but it doesn't look like Kiwi captain's dog misses much.

An old video of Williamson giving slip catching practice to his dog has been doing rounds on the internet, thank God for that. We need more Kane Williamson content.

Kane Williamson giving his dog slip catches is something you all deserve to see ahead of the T20 World Cup final ❤️🏏pic.twitter.com/oDsDy3EmTy — Cricket Shouts (@crickshouts) November 14, 2021

It seems like Twitter has found their new favourite slip fielder.

Bloody dog is a better slip fielder than I ever played with… https://t.co/0UqdV03qOn — Moscrop (@AndyMoscrop) November 14, 2021

Two dogs and a cat for me. Proper slip cordon! https://t.co/eyUgCwbkjD — Chris Bates (@therealshaggy) November 14, 2021

What nationality is this pooch? Is he available during the winter?



Asking for the ECB! https://t.co/HyFMCpUx1z — Ambition Sport (@Ambition_Sport) November 14, 2021

The dog even moved itself 🤣 https://t.co/fZ6Twbn6vn — Musali Denis (@deniszenk) November 14, 2021

Impossible not to smile watching this. https://t.co/KzV9VC2ypW — Alan Wood 3.5% 💙 (@alwoodswork) November 14, 2021

“What a ripper, he saw it late, but an amazing grab! New Zealand 22/2 here now...” — Chris Langmead (@chrislangmead) March 27, 2020

Bit suspicious that Kane is celebrating getting caught. #bookies — David Freedman #RejoinEU (@freedmanhp4) March 27, 2020

Does not look like he is giving it back :-) https://t.co/MS05SGUgyH — Vikram Rao / ವಿಕ್ರಂ ರಾವ್ (@vikram_rao) March 27, 2020

But can he do it on a cold rainy night in Stoke?