With not much to do amid the lockdown, many people have been experimenting with their looks. 

And the clear winner is dying/chopping hair. 

Whether it's at the hands of other, or their own, there have been a lot of people styling their locks and former India captain Kapil Dev is one of them.

Except, he went a step ahead. He is bald now. 

Now, the internet is loving his new look, with the comparisons ranging from Syed Kirmani to Walter White to Katappa.

If a haircut becomes an issue, get rid of the hair. Doesn't get more Kapil than this.