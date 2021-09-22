With the second leg of the Indian Premier League starting in UAE, the thrill of T20s is back and so are the talented youngsters.

One of them won Rajasthan the match against Punjab by taking 2 wickets in the final over and conceding just 1 run.

We are talking about Kartik Tyagi, who was able to help his team defend their total even as the opposition needed merely 4 runs in the final over. 

This feat has won him a lot of accolades from people, who have noticed another important thing: How similar he looks to Neeraj Chopra. Here are some reactions to the same.

Doesn't hurt to look like an Olympics gold medalist.