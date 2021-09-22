With the second leg of the Indian Premier League starting in UAE, the thrill of T20s is back and so are the talented youngsters.

One of them won Rajasthan the match against Punjab by taking 2 wickets in the final over and conceding just 1 run.

We are talking about Kartik Tyagi, who was able to help his team defend their total even as the opposition needed merely 4 runs in the final over.

This feat has won him a lot of accolades from people, who have noticed another important thing: How similar he looks to Neeraj Chopra. Here are some reactions to the same.

Is it kartik tyagi or Neeraj Chopra has finally joined @rajasthanroyals. #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/5wX4mdtysL — Subon Bhowmick (@myselfsubonbk10) September 21, 2021

Am I the only one who thinks Kartik Tyagi looks like Neeraj Chopra 👥#KartikTyagi #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/BdASbiifz0 — Chinmay Pednekar (@chinmaypednekar) September 21, 2021

So Kartik Tyagi doesn't just look like Neeraj Chopra but performs like him too!! 🤩🤝#PBKSvRR — 𝐑𝐨 (@Roebelious) September 21, 2021

Kartik Tyagi is the Neeraj Chopra of IPL. Looks similar, pulls off the impossible with pinpoint lines and lengths, WHAT THE HELL DID I JUST WATCH — Rangan Majumdar (@ranganmajumdarr) September 21, 2021

Neeraj chopra amd Kartik Tyagi looks exactly similar though. — Tarun (@tmb748) September 21, 2021

What an amazing Last over bowled by Neeraj Chopra 🥂 pic.twitter.com/0LY55wVlvi — Rohitt. ♡ (@rohitt_pal) September 21, 2021

Don't know why but Karti Tyagi's bowling today reminded me of Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw in Olympics.#IPL2021. pic.twitter.com/Y1KCGlvTKU — Jeetan Jagtap (@JagtapJeetan) September 21, 2021

Doesn't hurt to look like an Olympics gold medalist.