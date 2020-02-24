Donald Trump is in India and chances are very high that you already know every thing, from his itinerary to what he is going to eat on his visit.
You also, most likely, know about his remarkable speech which was all about America loving India, DDLJ and cricket.
Donald Trump mentions #Sachin and #ViratKohli as World's Greatest Cricketers in his Speech at #Motera pic.twitter.com/KTxeUJ9fao— CricketLoverzz2.0 (@cricketloverzz2) February 24, 2020
The US president went straight for things that we Indians obsess over, which seemed like a smart move until he started pronouncing things incorrectly.
For instance, 'Sachin' became 'Soochin' - something that didn't go down well with people - Indians or otherwise. Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen was one of them.
Taking a dig at Piers Morgan, he tweeted:
FFS, @piersmorgan, pls ask your mate to do some research in pronouncing legends names?! https://t.co/eUGuCNReaM— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 24, 2020
Though Kevin wasn't the only one to express displeasure over the issue. Here are some other reactions of Twitter users, angry that Donald Trump would not know how to pronounce the name of a legend like Sachin Tendulkar.
Soochin tendulkar!! Classic— Ashley (@ashleybarfoot24) February 24, 2020
Donald Trump just lost my vote.— Ben Kickert (@kickert) February 24, 2020
Never rated that Soochin Tendulkar , always thought Sachin was a decent bat though! 😂😂 https://t.co/Hg6FCezsgm— Bob Cameron (@robc112) February 24, 2020
This is ridiculous. I mean, you don't have to be a fan of "cricket players" to know how to pronounce the letter "a". #Soochin https://t.co/UxcY03loYP— Mark Murphy (@MarkMurphy66) February 24, 2020
