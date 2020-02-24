Donald Trump is in India and chances are very high that you already know every thing, from his itinerary to what he is going to eat on his visit.

You also, most likely, know about his remarkable speech which was all about America loving India, DDLJ and cricket.

The US president went straight for things that we Indians obsess over, which seemed like a smart move until he started pronouncing things incorrectly.

For instance, 'Sachin' became 'Soochin' - something that didn't go down well with people - Indians or otherwise. Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen was one of them.

Taking a dig at Piers Morgan, he tweeted:

FFS, @piersmorgan, pls ask your mate to do some research in pronouncing legends names?! https://t.co/eUGuCNReaM — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 24, 2020

Though Kevin wasn't the only one to express displeasure over the issue. Here are some other reactions of Twitter users, angry that Donald Trump would not know how to pronounce the name of a legend like Sachin Tendulkar.



Soochin tendulkar!! Classic — Ashley (@ashleybarfoot24) February 24, 2020

From Soochin tendulkar to veerat kohalli and the others like R Dravia,S Gungly,G Gemphir,D Dhenier,Huvraj Singh,Z Kalm, i remember all the players from EA sports cricket just like all of you tum shallaa hindushtanii log#TrumpIndiaVisit — prafull (@Pro__fool) February 24, 2020

Oh boy ! I too love Soochin Ten Dul Kurrr! @realDonaldTrump you never fail to amuse us 😁

Keep them coming lad https://t.co/Z1SkwOsTtN — HuzZ (@afrahzzz) February 24, 2020

Donald Trump just lost my vote.



I cannot support a man who butchers the name of one of the greatest cricket batsmen of all time.#SooChin @sachin_rt https://t.co/MW7KFIrXor — Ben Kickert (@kickert) February 24, 2020

Never rated that Soochin Tendulkar , always thought Sachin was a decent bat though! 😂😂 https://t.co/Hg6FCezsgm — Bob Cameron (@robc112) February 24, 2020

I sure do love soochin and virot https://t.co/YtT3sDfC9x — Siva Akhil (@sivaathegod) February 24, 2020

This is ridiculous. I mean, you don't have to be a fan of "cricket players" to know how to pronounce the letter "a". #Soochin https://t.co/UxcY03loYP — Mark Murphy (@MarkMurphy66) February 24, 2020

SOOCHIN.



What the fuck 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Elliøtt (@wakefieldviking) February 24, 2020

I do love thay bloke Soochin Tendle-kar https://t.co/mcd82kVyAV — harry woolley (@harwoolley22) February 24, 2020

It surely can't be tough to pronounce 'Sachin' if you don't have any problem with 'Melania'. Just saying.