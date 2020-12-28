The Kiwis are arguably the nicest people on the planet, at least if their Prime Minister and cricket captain are examples to go by.

However, they can roast and roast well. For instance, this New Zealand fan who reached the stadium with a board that mentioned the Pakistan cricket team's mistakes in the ongoing match between the two sides. 

He made and filled 4 columns, namely: Dropped catches, misfields, poor throws, and poor use of DRS.

And at the time the photo was taken, Pakistan didn't seem to be doing too well in the first Test. 

They are currently at 239 runs after new Zealand scored 431 in the first innings, thanks to captain Kane Williamson's century.

People are having a lot of fun with this experimental way of trolling, though, and here are a few reactions we found on the internet, on the same. 

Ekdum se jazbaat badal diye.