The Kiwis are arguably the nicest people on the planet, at least if their Prime Minister and cricket captain are examples to go by.

However, they can roast and roast well. For instance, this New Zealand fan who reached the stadium with a board that mentioned the Pakistan cricket team's mistakes in the ongoing match between the two sides.

He made and filled 4 columns, namely: Dropped catches, misfields, poor throws, and poor use of DRS.

And at the time the photo was taken, Pakistan didn't seem to be doing too well in the first Test.

They are currently at 239 runs after new Zealand scored 431 in the first innings, thanks to captain Kane Williamson's century.

People are having a lot of fun with this experimental way of trolling, though, and here are a few reactions we found on the internet, on the same.

Bezatti ho to aisi warna na ho 🤣 https://t.co/yh3UtaAuGW pic.twitter.com/YeK9vKDzba — PK 🇮🇳 (@pari_leo) December 28, 2020

Smart audiences makes match more interesting #PAKvNZ https://t.co/0Ui4tnC0X2 — Swapnil Thakre (@swapthakre) December 28, 2020

@ICC this how future scoreboard in all ICC matches should look in future..! https://t.co/ts7q2L0D1j — JS (@jshankar16) December 28, 2020

Way to count stats https://t.co/TVfdJ9PWmH — Mr. Robot (@0_hellofriend) December 28, 2020

Another worthy meme on Pakistan Cricket 😂 https://t.co/5UywTAzGpo — Sumanth L (@sumanth0220) December 27, 2020

Really admire Kiwi audiences they are super cool and awesome with aggression https://t.co/cBPizkY5rl — Iռɢʟօʀɨօʊs Bastaʀɖ (@ethanaathy) December 27, 2020

Ekdum se jazbaat badal diye.