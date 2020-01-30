Cricket is a gentleman's game. It always has been. And this spirit of the game has been held together by participating countries for cenutries now, none more than the Kiwis. 

NZ U19 team
Source: India TV

And no, I am not even talking about the senior team led by Kane Williamson, that is playing against India. 

This is about the U-19 team, playing against the West Indies in the World Cup. During the first innings, West Indies batsman Kirk McKenzie played the anchor role and was dismissed one short of a well-deserved century.

But due to an injury he could barely walk off the ground. This is when the good guys of cricket came to the rescue and carried him off the field, with applause from the West Indian dressing room and the crowd. 

NZ West Indies U19 world cup
Source: Hindustan Times

You can watch the whole incident here: 

This has garnered praise for the NZ U-19 team from across the world. 

Needless to say, the future of this game is in good hands.