Cricket is a gentleman's game. It always has been. And this spirit of the game has been held together by participating countries for cenutries now, none more than the Kiwis.

And no, I am not even talking about the senior team led by Kane Williamson, that is playing against India.

This is about the U-19 team, playing against the West Indies in the World Cup. During the first innings, West Indies batsman Kirk McKenzie played the anchor role and was dismissed one short of a well-deserved century.

But due to an injury he could barely walk off the ground. This is when the good guys of cricket came to the rescue and carried him off the field, with applause from the West Indian dressing room and the crowd.

You can watch the whole incident here:

An outstanding show of sportsmanship earlier today in the game between West Indies and New Zealand 👏 #U19CWC | #SpiritOfCricket | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/UAl1G37pKj — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 29, 2020

This has garnered praise for the NZ U-19 team from across the world.

Recently, Kiwis have proved their kindness and humanity by their actions. No doubt I have a great place in my heart for Kiwis. Great job lads — MirrorMirror (@Najm_khan) January 29, 2020

When your lineage includes players like #KaneWilliamson you set the standards high when it comes to sportsmanship. Take a bow Kiwis — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) January 30, 2020

The sort of thing that makes you proud to follow this great game of cricket. Well done @BLACKCAPS - wonderful gesture. — Brian Murgatroyd (@murgersb) January 30, 2020

That’s what sports teaches you!!! Competitive on field but friend off the field!! It’s just a game!! You need to show your skills on the field and character off the field!!! #BeingAFemaleCricketFan — Vinita (@vinita_dv) January 30, 2020

Needless to say, the future of this game is in good hands.