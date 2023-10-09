India played its first men’s 2023 World Cup match against Australia in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, and man, it had its nail-biting moments. With cricket, you never know when the tables turn, and so, when India ousted all of the Aussie batsmen in the final over at 199 runs, we were confident the tides were in our favour until it was our turn to bat and the scores declared we had lost 3 players in 6 runs.

Mint

We desperately needed a good partnership to rescue the sinking boat, and in came Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who turned the fate, and India recorded an impressive victory against Australia.

Kohli, the unrivalled Chase Master, scored a critical 85 runs in 116 balls, and Rahul remained till the last moment, slamming 97 runs in 115 balls. Together, the pair scored a crucial 165 runs and rescued the match from 2-3. After excellent wicket-keeping and an unbeaten 97, Rahul became the player of the match.

NDTV
BCCI Twitter

Their partnership became the ultimate highlight of the match. Here’s how people reacted online:

We’re takin’ a bow!

India will be playing against Afghanistan in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Wednesday.

Also Read: Indian Women Clinch First-Ever Gold In Cricket In Asian Games 2023 & We’re Beaming With Pride