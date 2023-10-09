India played its first men’s 2023 World Cup match against Australia in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, and man, it had its nail-biting moments. With cricket, you never know when the tables turn, and so, when India ousted all of the Aussie batsmen in the final over at 199 runs, we were confident the tides were in our favour until it was our turn to bat and the scores declared we had lost 3 players in 6 runs.

We desperately needed a good partnership to rescue the sinking boat, and in came Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who turned the fate, and India recorded an impressive victory against Australia.

Kohli, the unrivalled Chase Master, scored a critical 85 runs in 116 balls, and Rahul remained till the last moment, slamming 97 runs in 115 balls. Together, the pair scored a crucial 165 runs and rescued the match from 2-3. After excellent wicket-keeping and an unbeaten 97, Rahul became the player of the match.

Their partnership became the ultimate highlight of the match. Here’s how people reacted online:

The first match in this #WorldCup2023 has started with lot of tension.

But at the end we won this match comfortably..

Thanks to @imVkohli and @klrahul quality batting display..

Well played champs..

Bleed blue..indiaaaaa indiaaaaaa https://t.co/VonPtI5LVz — Innamuthan (@Innamuthan2223) October 8, 2023

Mad respect for the keepers who does keeping for 50 overs and then bats to save his team.

That's y I have always respected Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni a lot he used to be a captain as well …and they both did it for so many years https://t.co/aX3k6bGXiv — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) October 8, 2023

India have started the tournament in style. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were outstanding and despite 3 batsman failing winning so comfortably is ominous sign. Onwards and Upwards#INDvsAUS #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/J70CniCD0u — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 8, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja said – "When you are three down, there is panic. But Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have done it before, and they played brilliantly". pic.twitter.com/AQGhRJQlZq — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 8, 2023

Every KL Rahul needs a Virat Kohli in his life. pic.twitter.com/xndaJYYGWz — Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) October 8, 2023

165 Partnership between these two

Both handled the pressure excellently in the middle after India being 2-3

These knocks of 85 & 97* will be remembered for ages. World Cup Campaign starts with a win. Kudos to KL & King Kohli🇮🇳👑💙#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli #KLRahul https://t.co/KpFbOPeqeI — Omkar🏏🇮🇳 (@Omkar_Acharya12) October 8, 2023

KL Rahul said, "Virat Kohli told me there's a big help in the wicket, and we just have to play proper shots and play like it's Test cricket for some time and see where it goes. It paid off thankfully". pic.twitter.com/jRb1XElGeJ — GAUTAM 🇮🇳 (@indiantweetrian) October 9, 2023

Take a bow both of them, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Thank you for saving us from nightmares. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5VOO5Etyh9 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 8, 2023

2 for 3 to 102 for 3 – What a recovery by India.



– Thanks to Kohli & Rahul, under pressure against Australia in World Cup. pic.twitter.com/miIotLHw7q — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 8, 2023

Heroes of the match Virat Kohli and KL Rahul after the game. Take a bow, both. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/izCW7TQpZi — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 8, 2023

Kohli batting with KL Rahul gotta be my new favorite religion. 😍 pic.twitter.com/Z1fJpz6snh — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) October 8, 2023

We’re takin’ a bow!

India will be playing against Afghanistan in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Wednesday.

