As India prepare to play New Zealand in the T20I series starting on the 24th of January, questions about payback for the World Cup semi-final have been making waves on the internet.

However, Indian captain Virat Kohli has some very different ideas. When reporters asked the Indian skipper about the same, he said that even if that were the team's mindset, the Kiwis are just too nice to for them to even get into that zone!

Kohli went further and said that the Black Caps have always set the right example for how teams should behave at the international level.

However, Kohli also admitted that New Zealand play their best cricket, every ball of the game but even while doing so, they are not nasty and not engaging in things that are not acceptable on the field.

You can see the entire exchange here:

India is currently touring New Zealand and is set to play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests.