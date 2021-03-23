India beat England in the 1st ODI today by 66 runs.

The match was very special for two of our debutant cricketers - Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna. While Krishna became the first Indian bowler to pick up more than 3 wickets on his ODI debut, Krunal's 50 off 26 balls was the fastest by a debutant in the history of ODI cricket.

Krunal Pandya couldn't control his emotions and broke down soon after his quick half-century.

He smashed 58 off 31 balls. While talking to the commentator and former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik, Krunal could just say:

This one is for my dad. It was very emotional.

Later his younger brother Hardik Pandya went up to him and hugged him tight.

Krunal and Hardik lost their father this year in January. Krunal, who had been leading the Baroda team in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy, had left the tournament mid-way to return home at the time.

That interview

This photo

My heart 😩😩❤️



Pure emotion from Krunal Pandya after his maiden 50 👏🏽👏🏽

Class. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/cqXQ8J362a — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 23, 2021

Me watching Krunal Pandya dedicate his half century to his father pic.twitter.com/Egp6DkuKFV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 23, 2021

Next time anyone says that crying is a sign of weakness, tell them about Krunal Pandya. :) #INDvsENG — Sritama Panda (@cricketpanda_) March 23, 2021

#KrunalPandya

Unbelievable

Fastest international 50 on debut 👏

And so emotional he could not conduct the interview as he dedicated it to his father... something that truly resonates with me

Bless him #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kAQAo2Xcb1 — Neilby_Gooner 70 ⚽ (@Neilby70) March 23, 2021

When the emotions take over..

Superb debut.. krunal Pandya! pic.twitter.com/rvcWBRzZCQ — Yogesh Madke (@iamyogesh_07) March 23, 2021

Cricket isn't only game in India. It's a emotion.



Well played Krunal Pandya !❤️ Kl Rahul pic.twitter.com/E7Lsjn0aGU — Deepak Jalwal (@DeepakJalwal14) March 23, 2021

What a great performance!