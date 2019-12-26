Leander Paes is undoubtedly one of the most famous Indian tennis players. The legendary tennis player, who has won 8 doubles and 10 mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, also holds the record for the most Davis Cup doubles wins.

However, after 28 years of playing pro-tennis, Paes announced his retirement on social media. He posted a message on Twitter and stated that 2020 will be his 'farewell year'.

Paes, who is a Padma Bhusan recipient, thanked his parents and sisters for supporting and guiding him throughout his career. He also thanked his daughter and fans for being 'his inspiration'.

It is all of you who have inspired me to become me and I want to take this year to say "Thank you" to you. 2020 is going to be an emotional one and I look forward to seeing all of you out there Roaring with me.

People took to Twitter to share their 'favourite memories' of the player and comment on his retirement:

A legend having gigantic career for our Nation on the tennis court.

A bronze medalist of Atlanta Olympic 1996 , having been played 7 Olympic titles.

A Padam Bhusan Awardee Champion also holds the record of 24 consecutive Davis Cup Wins with Bhupati Ji.#LeanderPaes @Leander — Digvijay Patel (@Digvija35137555) December 26, 2019

Full power brother! 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 26, 2019

One hopes you reconsider your decision sir. My earliest memory of you was as a 7 year old watching you take om Agassi at Atlanta. That's how Olympics was introduced to me. In the next quarter century, while I grew up, you still look just the same. — Nachiketa Guha (@BrandNachiketa) December 25, 2019

You visted our office at Hyderabad last month and I couldn't attend your talk. My first ever tennis match was your 1996 bronze medal match as a 9 year old and have closely followed your career since then. Thanks for all memories. #OneLastRoar — Ankit Jain (@ankitj_india) December 25, 2019

Thank you for everything you have done for Indian sport and Indian tennis. I'm looking forward to 2020 with you on the tour, and then many years more guiding Indian sports to greater heights. ❤️ #OneLastRoar — Aditi Verma (@mateshutup) December 25, 2019

Atlanta 96. Bronze medal. I was a 9-year-old aspiring tennis player in India. To have a sporting role model in a country that places so much focus on academics was invaluable. #OneLastRoar — Bibhash Dash (@bibhashdash) December 25, 2019

The way Leander & Mahesh chestbumped each other after winning points, was not just for the game, set or match but was symbolic to represent us as a nation. We had arrived & with a bang. Reaching all 4 Grand Slam Finals in 1999, winning two of them. Stuff of legends.#OneLastRoar — Pankaj (@pankajcgupta) December 25, 2019

I hope the best is yet to come, so I'll reserve my fav moment for when u quit. Power on champ!#onelastroar — Birendra Chauhan 🇮🇳 (@Brockinever) December 25, 2019

#OneLastRoar Nothing beats the thrill i had when I watched the Olympic games on TV for the first time ever. Atlanta 1996 pic.twitter.com/LlXpROKsqb — Mohit Bhagwati (@mohitbhagwati) December 26, 2019

Thanks Leander for the everlasting memories. You will always be a fighter who gave it his all for the nation. My favorite moment of you is the 93 Davis cup QF against France in Frejus defeating Boestch and Leconte plus the entire 99 season with Mahesh. Wish you the best champ! — Ashvin Kalyanaraman (@ashkalyan) December 25, 2019

Be sorry to see you go @Leander - wish you well, mate ! — K Mohanchandran (@MohanchandranK) December 25, 2019

Watching you getting the bronze at 96 Atlanta Olympics. Thank you Sir for all the happiness you have provided us over the years and many congratulations on such a stellar career. — Ankur Yadav (@ankurydv) December 25, 2019

As a 11 year old boy watched you & Mahesh Bhupathi in action at the 2001 Dubai Tennis Open, electrifying atmosphere and you guys won the 3rd set tiebreaker. Will remember it forever! — Varun Venkatesh (@varunv13) December 25, 2019

The greatest Indian sportsperson ever. No one even comes close. Thanks for saving India's grace on the international podium on numerous occasions. A silent hero! The tennis court will miss you and so will I! Sir, you have been always been my inspiration. #OneLastRoar — Abhinav Sur (@abhinav_sur) December 25, 2019

Leander Paes will always be a role model for aspiring tennis players.