Lionel Messi injury: Will Inter Miami star miss Leagues Cup game against Pumas UNAM

Oh no, Messi fans! The GOAT went down, and so did the collective heart rate of every Inter Miami supporter. One minute you’re vibing to the Leagues Cup energy, next minute you see Messi grimacing, and suddenly your whole weekend plan is in ICU. The rumour mill? Spinning faster than a Ranveer Singh wardrobe change. So, before you spiral down the WhatsApp forward rabbit hole, let’s break down what’s actually going on with Messi’s injury and whether he’ll return to slay against Pumas UNAM.

1. The Incident That Shook Miami

Messi’s magical run hit pause in the 11th minute of the Leagues Cup face-off against Necaxa. He clutched his right hamstring, signaled for help (cue dramatic music), and was subbed off even before your popcorn hit ‘ready’. Despite the medical staff’s jugaad on the sidelines, Coach Mascherano later confirmed it was hamstring discomfort, tests are pending, so the suspense is killing us all, TBH.

Image courtesy: NDTV Sports

2. A History of Hamstring Hassles

This isn’t Messi’s debut season as a member of Team Hamstring. He’s been here before, and not by choice. The man’s been carrying squads (and let’s be honest, our fandoms) for ages, and with 30 games in 2025 alone, even Superman needs a break. The flashback to his earlier sideline stints is giving fans serious déjà vu, and we’re not loving it.

3. Inter Miami’s Game Plan Sans Messi

Alright, real talk: No Messi, no party? Not exactly! While Messi warmed the bench, legends like Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez dusted off their old Barca chemistry and rallied Inter Miami to a wild penalty shootout win over Necaxa. Bro, even without the Argentine wizard, the team pulled a true “hum nahi to kya hua, team toh hai yahan!” moment. Now, Coach Mascherano’s got a chessboard of tactics to rejig; Messi might be out, but the Miami vibe is still strong.

Image courtesy: The Hindu Sportstar

4. The Pumas UNAM Showdown: To Play or Not to Play?

With the next game against Pumas UNAM breathing down everyone’s necks, Miami is officially on high-alert. Medical tests are underway, but the team’s lips are sealed tighter than your friend’s Netflix password. Will we see Messi working his magic, or will this be his “Not Today, Satan” moment? Till the official word drops, the suspense is real, and the memes are keeping us alive.

Image courtesy: WCBD News 2

5. Fan Frenzy: Social Media Erupts

If you checked your feed lately, you’d think the football world just ran out of oxygen. #GetWellSoonMessi is literally everywhere, your Twitter, Insta, and maybe your mom’s WhatsApp groups too. While some fans are in rona-dhona mode, others are already manifesting Messi’s recovery using every template from Drake to DDLJ. No surprise: when Messi limps, the whole football universe limps with him.

As the next big match looms, Miami’s fate, and let’s be honest, our collective mood, depends on one hamstring and a whole lot of hope. Will Messi bounce back or will Miami’s dream squad have to find their jugaad without him?