Only A True Messi Fan Will Be Able To Get More Than 5 On This Quiz

I feel like when you admire someone of Lionel Messi's stature, words like fan and supporter don't do much justice to what you feel you are. If you have felt the same way, you also probably know a lot about him. Here we will test that knowledge. We are pretty certain that only true 'fans' will be able to score more than 5 in this quiz.

1. In which year did Messi score his first goal in El Clasico? via The Hindu 2006 2007 2008 2009

2. In which month did Messi become the captain of Argentina? via India TV News August September October November

3. Messi sent Gerd Mueller a shirt after he broke the German's record of scoring the most goals in a calendar year. What did he write on that shirt? via FC Barcelona For Gerd Mueller, my respect and admiration. For Gerd Mueller, my respect and admiration, a hug. Much respect to you Gerd, hugs. Much respect to you Gerd, we admire you - Lionel Messi.

4. The term Messidependencia was coined by the media to explain how much Barcelona depends on Messi. When was it coined? via Bleacher Report 2011 2012 2013 2014

5. Messi, Neymar, and Suarez scored 122 goals in the 2014-2015 season. How many goals did Messi score alone? via EN.AS.com 61 64 52 58

6. How many minutes did it take Messi to score his fastest hat-trick? via Al Jazeera 11 20 13 15

7. How long did Messi stay on the field for in his international debut? via Chase Your Sport 2 minutes 3 minutes 45 seconds 47 seconds

8. What was the margin between his Ballon d’or votes and Ronaldo's in 2009? via The Guardian 250 240 230 200

9. What is Messi's favourite thing to eat? via Twitter Roasted chicken with root vegetables Salmon with sweet potato Pasta Asado