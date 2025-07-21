Image courtesy: SportsBoom

Lionel Messi has done it again! The football maestro has officially surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo, clinching the title for the most Guinness World Records held by a footballer. If you’re a die-hard Messi fan or just thrive on watching legends smash records, this one’s for you. Buckle up, because we’re about to break down why Messi officially sits at the top of football’s record book, mic drop style.

Record-Breaking Machine: 41 Guinness World Records Titles!

Messi’s tally? A whopping 41 Guinness World Records titles, one more than Ronaldo’s 40 and yes, every single one feels like a flex. The official confirmation from Guinness World Records came after his firecracker performances with Inter Miami. Bhai, is Messi even human, or has he unlocked a cheat code? Goal-Scoring King of Europe’s Big Five

Messi isn’t just breaking records, he’s making it look easy. 496 goals in Europe’s top five leagues, beating Ronaldo’s 495. Oh, and he did it in just 575 games compared to Ronaldo’s 626. When the stats say ‘efficiency’, they’re basically showing a picture of Messi in a PSG kit.

Image courtesy: NEWS10 ABC



Calendar Year Goals: Messi’s 2012 is Still Unbeatable

Remember 2012? Messi basically made every goalkeeper consider a career change. He smashed 86 goals in a single calendar year, obliterating Gerd Müller’s previous record. To this day, that number just sits there, telling the world: ‘Good luck beating this, bro!’



World Cup Ironman: Most Matches Played

World Cups come and go, but Messi’s always there, making history. With 26 appearances on the world’s biggest stage, he’s outplayed legends and outlived generations!



Image courtesy: Al Jazeera

Mr. Champions League: Five Goals, One Night, Zero Chill

If you were lucky enough to watch Messi drop five goals on Bayer Leverkusen in a single Champions League match (2012), you witnessed legend in beast mode. It’s the kind of flex that deserves a spot in football’s ‘Hall of Fame for Madness’.

Messi’s relentless pursuit of greatness isn’t just for the highlight reel; it’s literally rewriting football history, one jaw-dropping stat at a time. With 41 Guinness World Records and counting, he’s sitting pretty at the top. What’s your favourite Messi moment?