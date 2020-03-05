Everyone loves Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, right? And for the right reasons. For starters, he is a damn good manager. Even I, a lifelong Manchester United fan, will attest to that.

Secondly, he's articulate and direct in his press conferences without being rude. He's quite funny as well. And when asked about serious things that are out of his league, he stays true to himself and says as much.

At a press conference following Liverpool's loss against Chelsea, he was asked if he was worried about the spread of the virus. Klopp just straight up said that his opinion on the subject didn't matter.

It's not important what famous people say. We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge like me, talking about something... People with knowledge will talk about it and should tell the people 'do this, do that, do this,' and everything will be fine, or not... Politics, coronavirus, why me? I wear a base(ball) cap and have a bad shave.

Jurgen Klopp's response when asked about Coronavirus is absolutely class. This man speaks so much sense, absolutely spot on. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NlfxlNQ9Iu — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 4, 2020

Twitter has been hailing the Liverpool manager ever since.

Absolute class. Him. — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) March 4, 2020

Tried so hard to dislike this man but it's just impossible — Nick (@Nick1sTheName) March 4, 2020

Nothing indicates real leadership and intelligence than acknowledging the areas in which you are not qualified to speak. Love people like this. — db (@NymphiaViolet) March 4, 2020

Why me ? I wear a baseball cap 😂 — Massage Birmingham (@Birminghamfbsm) March 4, 2020

"I wear a baseball cap"



And you're telling me he ain't on twitter? 😂😂😂 — Y⍲j (@vegaLFC_) March 4, 2020

You can't dislike this bloke, no matter how much you dislike Liverpool. Top class. — Mark Robinson (@markfrobi) March 4, 2020

And he’s right, being famous doesn’t make your opinion relevant. Being an expert does. We have distorted the whole news world by giving the voice to people who have no idea and influencing others with wrong opinions. — Moun Seo (@Gasolinux) March 4, 2020

What a top bloke giving a top answer. He’s gone right up in my estimation — Peter G (@PeterGeorgiades) March 4, 2020

That was a good answer, wasn't it? We need to stop asking celebrities to talk shit about subjects they are not an expert in.