Midnight nearly passed without change, yet the magic of expectancy pulsed through every tackle, each shout feeding the feeling that something big waited behind silence. Suddenly, with no warning, the 74th minute cracked open. From far out, Szoboszlai shaped his body around a dead ball, swung his foot, and sent it arcing past hands reaching too late. That curve, that drop, it didn’t only find net; it froze breath across thousands. Anfield rose and numbers shifted, and subsequently, hearts believed again.

Liverpool took the lead in yesterday’s match. Rattled, City struggled to respond to them. But, that’s more than predictable at this point. Liverpool is becoming the final boss, and there’s nothing we can do.

That old story seemed to be repeating itself. Besides, that’s just how City plays. Rushing around has never been their kinda game, in their world, patience shapes each pass while eyes are fixed on the opening.

Time crawled forward until minute eighty-four arrived. That is when Bernardo Silva saw his chance. Erling Haaland sent a quick touch into empty ground. Space opened like a hidden door and the shot followed clean and suddenly, the score read one-all. What came next wasn’t force, it was game in its truest sense.

What changed everything happened near full time. As seconds passed, things got tense as players clashed, referees paused for screens and everyone was holding breath. A handball inside the area gave City a spot kick, it was one of those defining moments where silence falls upon the stadium and people can literally be seen fighting for breath. Up walked Haaland, steady like it was just another training drill. The net rippled and finally, the scoreline shifted to 2-1.

Faster than anyone expected, Liverpool moved from celebration into silence inside their own ground. When the whistle came, tempers flared and City’s last strike vanished on screen, then Szoboszlai, once the spark, walked under flashing red light amid shouts and disbelief. That outcome left a heaviness behind we just can’t put into words.

Light flashed through Szoboszlai’s feet at Liverpool. Goals came from Haaland, they were defined and sure. Between those moments, Bernardo held the thread. For a change, voices faded at Anfield.

Here are ten rivalry moments between Liverpool & Man City to get your blood boiling:

(No matter which side you are on)

If there’s one thing we know from the Liverpool Vs Man City clash, it’s this; rivalry doesn’t come from maps or ancient grudges, instead it grows out of ten years where both teams kept colliding, full force and at every peak moment. Each collision deepens tension until Liverpool versus City became more than just another top-six matchup.

1. Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City at Anfield January 2018

That match changed everything. Suddenly, City looked human. Liverpool did not dominate possession but instead, they thrived in disorder. Half two unfolded like a blur, it was rushed, wild and alive. When the final whistle came, relief spread across the league.

2. Liverpool beats City 3-0 in Champions League quarter-final second leg

Skyscrapers once promised to rule everything here. Then Liverpool showed up, proving old Europe shrugs at local bragging rights. The match turned sour, not because of points, but pride, as now City aren’t only behind on paper, they’re lagging in weight.

3. Raheem Sterling moves from Liverpool to City in 2015

This moment meant more than a simple move. A talent left Liverpool behind, while another edge sharpened at City. Each return of Sterling to Anfield brought shouts not aimed at him directly. These sounds echoed something deeper, objecting to what City had become; a proof of football’s shifting power.

4. Close call settled it – that title hunt of 2018-19

This one point decided it all, though nobody saw it coming. The air around football that year hung heavy, slow and unbearable. City finished ahead by one point ahead, but John Stone’s goal line clearance was the major talking point.

5. Liverpool defeats Manchester City 31 in November 2019

This was Liverpool at its finest, and frankly, that’s the only genre we see them in.

Out of nowhere, the team clicked into gear. A shot from way out by Fabinho lit the night, while Salah moved through spaces like he owned them. The crowd noise swelled before the final whistle even came close. Three points? Not right. They were more like a statement, followed by a mic drop.

6. Salah’s standout moment versus City October 2021

Here Salah moved like a beast who knew what they were doing. This one gave the edge to Liverpool, people knew they would be flexing for years to come. That strike showed exactly what gives Liverpool the upper hand, once everything feels too neat, a single person can tear right through as if it were a thin sheet.

7. Manchester City victorious at Anfield February 2021

Years passed before City walked into Anfield without shrinking. Beating them there? That was magic undone, man! The numbers mattered less than what it meant, as City..uff.. now stood firm under Liverpool’s roar.

8. Klopp vs Guardiola turning this into a weekly thesis

That clash? It’s really about two bosses chasing the same dream in different shoes. When nothing much happens on field, their eyes still wrestle with shifting shapes, testing edges, waiting for a single misstep.

9. Impossible standards ruled from 2018 through 2022

Fifty points by December? That became routine. Liverpool could not win even after scoring 90+ points, City was facing the same fate. City kept answering, always answering, week after week, but to no avail. One team surges, the other matches it before breakfast, yeah, that was the insane tale then.

10. Liverpool Loses 1-2 to Manchester City at Anfield February 2026

Yesterday took another turn. From Szoboszlai’s curling free kick that seemed just so right, the script shifted and how. Bernardo Silva was carving fresh meaning into the half. Then came Haaland, stepping up when seconds thinned, coolly slotting home a late penalty as clocks emptied. Fans froze when the referee pulled out the red. The crowd at Anfield roared with disbelief, then fell silent. Every face told a story of shock. Not one soul left that match unchanged.

The Rivalry We HEART!

Not close on the map, Liverpool against City never was a local clash. Instead think of it like storms meeting, yup, they share the same sky but in different fonts. Over the years these teams keep circling back, drawn by rhythm and rivalry.

Liverpool charge forward with raw feeling, carried by moments so intense, they legit shake the ground on which they play. Defining strength follows City, their steps are slow but sure, always waiting for the moment to slip through. Each meeting between these beasts plants a seed, a goal relived endlessly, yet sparking endless debate, while the championship chase grows feverish.

Because every once in a while, we realise that peace stands no chance here. History plays loud here and that’s exactly how it should be.