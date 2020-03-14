With the Premier League postponed, and high chances of it not being played at all, reports are pouring in that Liverpool will be given the winner's trophy.

The club was only two wins away from claiming the trophy, but with coronavirus pandemic hitting the world, it might not be possible to play a single game this season.

In case that happens, the trophy will still go the club, a report from The Telegraph reports.

The site also said that there is information from a senior club executive that this decision is facing no opposition, thanks to the huge point-difference, and it is likely that the league will go ahead with it.

And the football fans are full of opinions about it.

They haven't won it yet, mathematically they could still lose it, theyl get some stick for this lol — Philip Murphy (@PhilipMurphy2) March 13, 2020

oh yeah its not like we’re 22 points clear and have worked incredibly hard to get there — Jacob Elkins (@JacobBElkins) March 13, 2020

As much as I hate Liverpool, they deserve it and no one is catching them 😂 just hand it to them unfortunately — Billy Flint (@FlintBilly2255) March 13, 2020

Most of us will never consider it an actual title win! Imagine waiting 30’odd years for this 😂😂😂 — Adam Crouch (@Adam_crouch85) March 13, 2020

Given? Given? We're 25 points clear.... — Steve 'huey' hubert (@hueythered) March 13, 2020

City can still mathematically win it. Tainted title — That Guy With The Sideburns🎗 (@TGWTS1) March 13, 2020

Let's be honest liverpool could lose the remaining games and still win the league no one including city is consistent enough this season to catch them — Ez (@In4mus85) March 13, 2020

Earlier, club manager had issued a statement, saying that the safety of people is of utmost importance and he totally supports the decision of the PL matches being called off.

Jürgen Klopp has today issued the following message to Liverpool supporters following the Premier League's decision to postpone all football due to #Coronavirus.



He is an exceptional football manager and an exceptional human being. And I says this despite being a Man Utd fan. pic.twitter.com/T9KInnXSgc — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 13, 2020

Walking together, and away with the trophy it seems.