With the Premier League postponed, and high chances of it not being played at all, reports are pouring in that Liverpool will be given the winner's trophy.

The club was only two wins away from claiming the trophy, but with coronavirus pandemic hitting the world, it might not be possible to play a single game this season. 

In case that happens, the trophy will still go the club, a report from The Telegraph reports.

Liverpool likely to be given the premier league trophy
Source: Evening Standard

The site also said that there is information from a senior club executive that this decision is facing no opposition, thanks to the huge point-difference, and it is likely that the league will go ahead with it. 

And the football fans are full of opinions about it.

Earlier, club manager had issued a statement, saying that the safety of people is of utmost importance and he totally supports the decision of the PL matches being called off.

Walking together, and away with the trophy it seems.