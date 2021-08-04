Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who had assured a medal for India after winning the quarterfinal of boxing, will be coming back home with a bronze medal.
And with this, India's medal tally at Tokyo Olympics goes to 3.
Lovlina lost the semifinal to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli, but she went down fighting against the current World Champion and that's all that matters.
Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze in the women's welterweight at #Tokyo2020 🙌— ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) August 4, 2021
Busenaz Sürmeneli wins the semifinal contest by an unanimous decision #Olympics
Here's how Twitter reacted to the news of her victory.
Many Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for a stellar run at the #Tokyo2020. You have made the whole country extremely proud ! pic.twitter.com/v52EHx2Ksb— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 4, 2021
‘A star is born’— Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) August 4, 2021
She started boxing in 2012.
- Won bronze medal at 2018 & 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships
- First Woman from Assam to qualify for olympics
‘Your bronze medal will be an inspiration for many’
Heartiest congratulations #Lovlina pic.twitter.com/n1WvWNX8xo
Well fought girl— Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) August 4, 2021
You are the Champ
The colour of the medal will surely change to Gold in Paris
Love ♥️ #Lovlina pic.twitter.com/E2lT53BhgE
Lovlina Borgohain Becomes the Third Boxer to win Medal at #Olympics after Mary Kom and Vijender. Just Phenomenal, her first Olympic and won #Bronze medal. Incredible #Lovlina . #Tokyo2020— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 4, 2021
#Boxing #Lovlina— Dibakar (@DibakarParida) August 4, 2021
You gave the best punch to World Champion
Getting a Medal in your first Olympic is huge
Well done . Congrats. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4KHaV1NkbC
Congratulations💐 Lovlina Borgohain on earning the bronze medal🥉🏆 in the women's #Boxing welterweight category!🇮🇳@WeAreTeamIndia @LovlinaBorgohai #Olympics #Lovlina #lovlina_borgohain #Bronze #IND pic.twitter.com/rx7i9c6z5R— Akash (@Akash__Tweets_) August 4, 2021
Congratulations for Bronze 🥉#Lovlina— Nehu Kaur 🇮🇳 (@Nehukaur) August 4, 2021
#lovlinaborgohain is now #Olympics Bronze medalist, 2X world championship Bronze medalist, 2X Asian championship Bronze medalist.— Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) August 4, 2021
What an amazing career she has and she is only 23. She will be hungrier in #Paris. #Boxing #Tokyo2020 #Lovlina
Congratulations #Lovlina 🥉👏— Aswathi (@Aswthii) August 4, 2021
The entire nation is proud of you❤️ #IND pic.twitter.com/Acye1VSFp9
You have already made history #Lovlina.— PM Sai Prasad🇮🇳 (@team_sai) August 4, 2021
Heartiest Congratulations to @LovlinaBorgohai for winning 🥉 medal in #Tokyo2020
Stupendous performance thought-out the tournament.
India is proud of your achievement. pic.twitter.com/U9yfNFU16h
You have made us proud, lovlina, congratulations.