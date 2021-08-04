Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who had assured a medal for India after winning the quarterfinal of boxing, will be coming back home with a bronze medal.

And with this, India's medal tally at Tokyo Olympics goes to 3.

Lovlina lost the semifinal to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli, but she went down fighting against the current World Champion and that's all that matters.

Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze in the women's welterweight at #Tokyo2020 🙌



Busenaz Sürmeneli wins the semifinal contest by an unanimous decision

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news of her victory.

Many Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for a stellar run at the #Tokyo2020. You have made the whole country extremely proud !

‘A star is born’



She started boxing in 2012.



- Won bronze medal at 2018 & 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships



- First Woman from Assam to qualify for olympics



‘Your bronze medal will be an inspiration for many’



Heartiest congratulations #Lovlina

Well fought girl

You are the Champ

The colour of the medal will surely change to Gold in Paris

Well fought girl

You are the Champ

The colour of the medal will surely change to Gold in Paris

Love ♥️ #Lovlina

Lovlina Borgohain Becomes the Third Boxer to win Medal at #Olympics after Mary Kom and Vijender. Just Phenomenal, her first Olympic and won #Bronze medal. Incredible #Lovlina . #Tokyo2020

#Boxing #Lovlina



You gave the best punch to World Champion



Getting a Medal in your first Olympic is huge



#Boxing #Lovlina

You gave the best punch to World Champion

Getting a Medal in your first Olympic is huge

Well done . Congrats. 🇮🇳

Congratulations for Bronze 🥉#Lovlina

#lovlinaborgohain is now #Olympics Bronze medalist, 2X world championship Bronze medalist, 2X Asian championship Bronze medalist.

What an amazing career she has and she is only 23. She will be hungrier in #Paris. #Boxing #Tokyo2020 #Lovlina — Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) August 4, 2021

You have already made history #Lovlina.



Heartiest Congratulations to @LovlinaBorgohai for winning 🥉 medal in #Tokyo2020



Stupendous performance thought-out the tournament.



India is proud of your achievement. pic.twitter.com/U9yfNFU16h — PM Sai Prasad🇮🇳 (@team_sai) August 4, 2021

You have made us proud, lovlina, congratulations.