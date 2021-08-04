Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who had assured a medal for India after winning the quarterfinal of boxing, will be coming back home with a bronze medal. 

And with this, India's medal tally at Tokyo Olympics goes to 3. 

Lovlina lost the semifinal to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli, but she went down fighting against the current World Champion and that's all that matters. 

You have made us proud, lovlina, congratulations. 