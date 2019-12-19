Just before the ongoing IPL Auction this year, auctioneer - for over a decade - Richard Madley mentioned his favourite moment.

Claiming he's auctioned a lot of important players throughout his stint, Madley said there's one that stays with him forever.

The mention of Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings touched a lot of nostalgic chords and people over the internet absolutely loved the memorabilia dating back to the first ever IPL auction in 2008.

Taking a look back at how things unfolded in the last decade of the IPL, it is reasonable to say that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the most successful captain and Chennai Super Kings the most successful franchise.

After losing to Rajasthan Royals in the final of the opening edition, Dhoni's yellow brigade clinched the trophy in the next one.

He also secured the inaugural Champions League T20 (CLT20) before going on to win the IPL again in 2011 and 2018.



Becoming an icon in the streets of Chennai and then being called 'Thala', which means captain or leader, by the supporters - Dhoni's signing by the Super Kings was both historic and path-breaking to say the least.