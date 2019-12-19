Just before the ongoing IPL Auction this year, auctioneer - for over a decade - Richard Madley mentioned his favourite moment.
These Words By @iplauctioneer 😍🔥#IPL2020Auction#IPLAuctionDay😌 pic.twitter.com/f2llmYPj5g— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) December 19, 2019
The mention of Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings touched a lot of nostalgic chords and people over the internet absolutely loved the memorabilia dating back to the first ever IPL auction in 2008.
Taking a look back at how things unfolded in the last decade of the IPL, it is reasonable to say that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the most successful captain and Chennai Super Kings the most successful franchise.
Becoming an icon in the streets of Chennai and then being called 'Thala', which means captain or leader, by the supporters - Dhoni's signing by the Super Kings was both historic and path-breaking to say the least.