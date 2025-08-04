Manchester United player ratings as Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount good vs Everton

Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Everton was full-on masala, new faces, late drama, and enough chaos to make every United fan say, “kya scene hai?” While Bryan Mbeumo made his much-awaited debut and Mason Mount tried to shut down his haters, the backline looked more confused than us during board exam results. Let’s cut through the noise and rate the Red Devils one slide at a time.

1. Bryan Mbeumo: A Promising Debut

Bryan Mbeumo did not waste time making a statement. Linking up with Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfield, he looked like he’s been around Old Trafford chai breaks forever. His clever through ball won United a penalty, talk about arriving with a bang! Sure, some debut nerves were visible, but this is the type of fresh energy fans have been praying for.

Image courtesy: The Standard

2. Mason Mount: Midfield Maestro

Mason Mount really said, “Doubters will be left on read.” His goal got United the lead in the second half, showing he’s more than just fancy footwork. With some slick ball control and passes that sliced the Everton midfield, Mount kept things spicy, and his defensive hustle was peak jugaad. The man was everywhere, like that one friend who always shows up whether it’s party time or crisis mode. Mount’s performance deserves all the hype!

Image courtesy: Football Today

3. Bruno Fernandes: Captain’s Critique

Bruno Fernandes gave us peak captain vibes, cool under pressure but ready to throw shade when needed. He started things off with a penalty, because of course, and then dropped some truth bombs post-match by calling the team’s performance ‘lazy’. Bruno’s honesty hit harder than a spicy chutney, stressing the need for reinforcements and sharper intensity. Love him or hate him, you can’t ignore this man’s tough love.

4. Defensive Woes: A Leaky Backline

If United’s defense had a WhatsApp group, it’d be titled “Work in Progress”. Two goals conceded, one being a full-on own goal, just scream “not ready yet”. Everton’s equalizer was less a stroke of brilliance and more a comedy of errors. Even manager Ruben Amorim admitted the team ‘did not exist’ in the first half, which is never what you want to hear. It’s giving Bigg Boss levels of drama back there, and not in a good way.

Image courtesy: The Standard

5. Manager’s Perspective: Amorim’s Honest Assessment

Manager Ruben Amorim didn’t hold back, basically telling the world, “humse na ho payega… unless we get our act together.” He called out the lackluster first half and fully backed Bruno’s demand for backup, making it clear that squad depth is not just a ‘nice to have’. Amorim’s honesty is honestly refreshing, no golmaal, just real talk. With Arsenal up next, his message: shape up or ship out!

While Mbeumo’s debut and Mount’s midfield magic gave United fans some hope, the draw against Everton showed this team still needs major jugaad before the season kicks off. Arsenal is waiting to pounce, so United better tighten up and deliver; no room for another lazy afternoon. Kya lagta hai, fam, will this squad rise, or are we heading for more memes? Drop your hot takes below!