Cricket, like any other sport in the world, has its fights. Sometimes they happen on the field, sometimes outside the stadium - but mostly, it's not that big a deal, because people make sure they don't cross the line.

Yesterday, West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels crossed the line.

This is how things unfolded: In one of his recent interviews, Ben Stokes had said that quarantining in government-appointed hotels is so bad, he wouldn't wish it on an enemy. He further told the interviewer:

I text my brother saying the same thing, and my brother asked ‘you wouldn’t even do that to Marlon Samuels?’ I said ‘No, it’s that bad’. That’s how tough it was.

This made Samuels angrier than anyone could imagine, and this is what the West Indies cricketer wrote in his Instagram story:

No white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b*tch still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn har into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simple means it’s my f***ing superior skin tone (sic).

Now, one can't claim to know the full picture but that's besides the point anyway. What Samuels said was sexist, aggressive, and needless to say, completely unnecessary. Dragging Ben Stokes' wife into the whole matter and then making such vile, disturbing comments is something Samuels should be ashamed of, and so should everyone supporting him.

I know Jamaicans back Jamaicans whether right or wrong but I wonder if they draw the line at Marlon Samuels — _kio (@kiokio246) October 26, 2020

For the uninitiated, the on-field rivalry between Stokes and Samuels has been a topic of discussion since 2015, when the latter gave Stokes a 'salute' on his dismissal during a Test series.

Whether the ICC will take an action against Samuels remains to be seen, but he has started getting criticism from the people on social media.

