The man with the golden boot – Mbappe might not have won the FIFA World Cup 2022 but he surely won everyone’s hearts. Though most of us were cheering for Messi and Argentina, our hearts definitely broke for Mbappe.
I mean, look at him! He made a hattrick for God’s sake!
So, when France’s President Emmanuel Macron tried to ‘console’ Mbappe on the loss, it didn’t sit well – neither with Mbappe nor the fans.
Mbappe even tried to take the medal from his hand and put it on himself
People didn’t appreciate the gesture by the President and considered it to be cringe
What do you think? Was it a nice gesture from the President or should Emmanuel Macron have read the situation? Let us know in the comments below!
Top picks for you
SportsPrakriti Srivastavaabout 1 hour ago | 3 min read