The man with the golden boot – Mbappe might not have won the FIFA World Cup 2022 but he surely won everyone’s hearts. Though most of us were cheering for Messi and Argentina, our hearts definitely broke for Mbappe.

I mean, look at him! He made a hattrick for God’s sake!

So, when France’s President Emmanuel Macron tried to ‘console’ Mbappe on the loss, it didn’t sit well – neither with Mbappe nor the fans.

⚽️ | #Mbappé fait ressentir son mécontentement lorsque le président Emmanuel #Macron fait intrusion sur le terrain pour se mettre en lumière en lui serrant la tête de manière gênante. #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/40xRxwGeGW — Valeurs Occidentales ن (@ValOccidentales) December 18, 2022

Mbappe even tried to take the medal from his hand and put it on himself

Mbappe tried to take the medal from his hands and kept pulling away from him the asshole French president 😆pic.twitter.com/T2CZgRZBJR — Guru Pakistani 🇵🇰 (@GuruKithayHai) December 19, 2022

People didn’t appreciate the gesture by the President and considered it to be cringe

Mbappé really did not want to be touched at all by Macron, it was so cringe. Also never pat a person of color on the top of the head what are you doing? https://t.co/7PLVBjwH96 — Daniel Hernandez ✍🏽🌞 (@longdrivesouth) December 18, 2022

Love the way that Mbappe ignore Macron hug and talk there live on stage. — Jimmy (@ggdirono) December 18, 2022

Mbappe pulling away from Macron as he tried to console him and then trying to take the medal from his hands rather than allowing Macron to put it on him is a VIBE. — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) December 18, 2022

Macron is utterly desperate for a reaction from Mbappe but in three major efforts, the striker gives him no eye contact, and no photo opportunity. — Chris Doyle (@Doylech) December 18, 2022

gotta feel for Mbappé – first you lose to penalties, then you’re consoled by Macron — Aisha S Gani (@aishagani) December 18, 2022

Mbappe ignoring Macron, loving it! pic.twitter.com/2J7OmFwHRX — Sajjad Khan (@drsajjadkahn) December 18, 2022

Macron leave Mbappe alone challenge!!!!!! https://t.co/R2fEWZrbDM — 🧸 ava 🧸 (@avatallulah) December 18, 2022

omg he just tried to put his medal over his neck himself so Macron wouldn't do it and Macron kept holding on him and speaking stop stop stop ! — Daniel Hernandez ✍🏽🌞 (@longdrivesouth) December 18, 2022



gutted for Mbappe. Scores a hat-trick, scores his pen in the shootout, but not only loses but has to keep his mouth shut while that little shit Macron tries to associate himself with him — wariotifo (@wariotifo) December 18, 2022

