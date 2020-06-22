June 2019 and June 2020 - they are as different as the Indian cricket team with and without Dhoni.

During this time last year, we were cheering for Team India, we were waking up to new thrilling matches every day and we were hoping that the World Cup trophy comes home. While that couldn't happen, the tournament did give us many memorable moments for life. Here are some of them.

1. When Virat asked the crowd to stop booing Steve Smith and cheer for him instead.

[#SpiritOfCricket] Virat Kohli turned to the stand where Steve Smith was fielding in the deep & gestured the fans to cheer for him when he saw them booing Steve in a hideous manner. @BCCI @ICC @cricketworldcup #ViratKohli #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/NbpXNoQXTn — Saksham Alag🇮🇳 (@saksham_alag) June 9, 2019

2. When Rohit Sharma told Ravindra Jadeja 'you are strong' from the stands.

@ImRo45 signalling to #SirJadeja that you are strong enough to do it ♥️🇮🇳

This is what Team sport is all About 🙌#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/UtpibeoLZ7 — 💥Thalapathy_Suresh😍💚 (@itz_Suresh_Vj) July 10, 2019

3. When the Kiwis gathered around Carlos Brathwaite after he failed to win the match for West Indies by a whisker.

#OnThisDay last year, Carlos Brathwaite came within inches of completing a famous World Cup victory for the West Indies.



Chasing 292, Brathwaite dragged his side from 7/164 to within one shot of victory... (📹 @ICC)pic.twitter.com/QY1fOmYDM9 — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 22, 2020

4. When this Pakistani cricket fan changed our jazbaat.

5. When 87-year-old Charulata Patel came to watch India play, and captain Virat Kohli went to meet her as a gesture of respect.

6. When this guy proposed to his girl in the stands during India vs Pakistan match.

7. When Rohit Sharma's shot reminded people of Sachin's uppercut from 2003.

rohit sharma completes century and suddenly i saw sachin moves in him 😳😳 RT for sachin and like for rohit sharma #IndiaVsPakistan #CWC2019 #RohitSharma #sachinopenagain pic.twitter.com/kFHC68AVVM — kapil singh mewad 🇮🇳 (@kapilmewad) June 16, 2019

8. When MS set the field for Bangladesh.

Best thing in ICC World Cup till now! 💙



M.S.Dhoni batting in 39th over, asks the Bangladeshi Bowler to stop bowling and tells him to move his fielder wandering near mid wicket to square leg, and Bangladesh Team says okay and moves that fielder! 😂😂😂



Mahi mentoring EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/dZ5PbGxcwv — DJ Prithvi (@djprithviindia) May 28, 2019

9. When Ben Stokes took this crazy catch.

10. When Jofra Archer bowled a delivery so fast, it hit the bails and went for a 6.

Have you ever seen a ball go for 'six' after hitting the stumps? 👀#WeAreEngland #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/nL2SToZ8iC — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2019

11. When Kohli was all of us after a shot from MS Dhoni.

12. When an overthrow from Martin Guptill hit Ben Stokes' bat and went for a boundary in the last over of the World Cup final.

13. When that final ended in a draw and so did the super-over, making England the champions of the world.

1966 - England win the football world cup final in extra time.



2003 - England win the rugby world cup final in extra time.



2019 - England win the cricket world cup final in extra time.



We don't like doing things the easy way do we?#CWC19 #CWC19Final #NZLvENG @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/SromGYkXSB — Jon Teckman #BLM (@Jontwothreefour) July 14, 2019

14. When MS Dhoni pulled off a run-out just like old times.

16. When he couldn't take us home.

" I Keep Telling Myself, Why Didn't I Dive To Save My Wicket"



- MS Dhoni On WC Semifinals Run Out 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/QPh5NxxZA8 — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) January 12, 2020

Is there anything we can do to get this back? Anything at all?