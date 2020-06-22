June 2019 and June 2020 - they are as different as the Indian cricket team with and without Dhoni. 

During this time last year, we were cheering for Team India, we were waking up to new thrilling matches every day and we were hoping that the World Cup trophy comes home. While that couldn't happen, the tournament did give us many memorable moments for life. Here are some of them.

1. When Virat asked the crowd to stop booing Steve Smith and cheer for him instead.

2. When Rohit Sharma told Ravindra Jadeja 'you are strong' from the stands.

3. When the Kiwis gathered around Carlos Brathwaite after he failed to win the match for West Indies by a whisker.

4. When this Pakistani cricket fan changed our jazbaat.

5. When 87-year-old Charulata Patel came to watch India play, and captain Virat Kohli went to meet her as a gesture of respect.

6. When this guy proposed to his girl in the stands during India vs Pakistan match.

7. When Rohit Sharma's shot reminded people of Sachin's uppercut from 2003.

8. When MS set the field for Bangladesh.

9. When Ben Stokes took this crazy catch.

10. When Jofra Archer bowled a delivery so fast, it hit the bails and went for a 6.

11. When Kohli was all of us after a shot from MS Dhoni.

moment of the day

12. When an overthrow from Martin Guptill hit Ben Stokes' bat and went for a boundary in the last over of the World Cup final. 

13. When that final ended in a draw and so did the super-over, making England the champions of the world.

14. When MS Dhoni pulled off a run-out just like old times.

16. When he couldn't take us home.

Is there anything we can do to get this back? Anything at all?