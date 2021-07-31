I want you to imagine something today. Imagine that there is an athlete, a shooter, who is competing at the Olympics all right?

This athlete has won 3 Olympic medals, including one silver and two gold medals.

Now imagine some random man telling this athlete that her stance isn't correct. Just imagine!

This is exactly what has happened to Olympian Vitalina Igorevna Batsarashkina of Russia, whose body posture has been a topic of discussion on social media.

Does it look cool? Yes.



Will their wrist shatter the moment they fire? Absolutely. — Prof. Wren (@WillRennar) July 27, 2021

I have no words for the audacity shown by men in the comment section, who actually think they know her sport better than she does.

It gives me chills to think what I'd achieve if I had even a fraction of this kind of self-assurance in me.

But these are MAN wrists, not the dainty, brittle wrists of a woman. — It’s going to be alright (@Jen_Ross_) July 28, 2021

It's a stupid stance, no stabilization, respect your weapon. — Matt Castle (@MrMattCastle) July 27, 2021

They're shooting like the competition awards points for style. — (have-YER! Candeira) (@candeira) July 28, 2021

This is what happens when you let anime kids go to the Olympics — The Deadlift Dialectician (@LaborLifts) July 28, 2021

Vitalina Batsarashkina won the 10m and 25m air pistol competitions, becoming one of the most celebrated athletes from across the world at the Olympics.

But no, men must tell her how to...stand!

This behaviour was soon noticed by others who came to her defense, and thank God for that because the level of stupidity in the comment section was making my head reel.

The amount of male “gun experts” in the comments who can’t even recognize what kind of gun she’s using. https://t.co/5gwoQIJXtP — 🔞 Princess Undercut 🐙 typo queen (@papurrcats) July 31, 2021

The amount of mansplaining in the comments is just... 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/mhwknHMgUD — StrawberLee.Flavour🍓⁷ (@StrawberleeF) July 31, 2021

The absolute stack of mansplaining dudes certain she missed shots when she's the fucking gold medalist is some next level man fuckery. https://t.co/7XBRBuktbX — Laugh like I'm funny 💩 (@PerpetualGayle) July 30, 2021

The mansplaining going on in the replies is just absolute perfection. https://t.co/GWCC7UNGPf — Em Carpenter, HIPAA Truther (@wvEsquiress) July 30, 2021

What will it take to get these entitled, delusional men to shut up?