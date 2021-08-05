If you have waited for anything in your life with your heart, you know how long a single second can be. Here, we are talking about 41 years. 41 years of longing to step on the podium which seemed like home at some point.

Our men's hockey team won the fight for a bronze medal today, and with that, the celebrations have begun in all corners of the country. Here are some reactions to the victory on Twitter.

Now we root for our women's team which will also be playing for a bronze medal soon. Indian Hockey's good days are back. 