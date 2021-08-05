If you have waited for anything in your life with your heart, you know how long a single second can be. Here, we are talking about 41 years. 41 years of longing to step on the podium which seemed like home at some point.

Let me smile now 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8tYTZEyakU — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 5, 2021

Our men's hockey team won the fight for a bronze medal today, and with that, the celebrations have begun in all corners of the country. Here are some reactions to the victory on Twitter.

#WATCH | Family members of Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in Pallikkara, Kerala express their joy soon after team India won #Bronze medal in Men's Hockey game at Tokyo #Olympics pic.twitter.com/F6YB9TuCtc — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah

A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia

After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/0T3ssVPnRG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2021

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

An #OLYMPIC medal in #HOCKEY after 41 years. So happy to have called this match from the commentary box with Raman Bhanot. Smiles now. Il probably cry later. Means so much to Indian hockey. I’m so proud to be an Indian hockey player and so proud of this team ❤️🇮🇳🏑 pic.twitter.com/gXEWIKNzsz — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 5, 2021

Indian hockey is back. Incredible scenes in Tokyo. India win 5-4! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 5, 2021

A medal in hockey is a special feeling, especially for our generation. Outstanding from this team. I hope it leads to a hockey revolution and a lot more funding. Till then let us celebrate. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 5, 2021

Oh my god. I can't believe this. Indian Men's Hockey team are back on the Olympic podium. It has been 41 years. It has been decades of heartbreak. Never thought this was possible 5 years ago. Reads a Bronze this is Gold for me — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) August 5, 2021

"Pretty proud of these legends!" tweets India Men's hockey team coach Graham Reid with a picture after the team won #Bronze medal in Tokyo #Olympics pic.twitter.com/I11LOLdFCN — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

An emotional moment for the entire nation, a moment of pride. The long wait has ended! Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team for their splendid achievement. @TheHockeyIndia — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 5, 2021

Big congratulations to our Indian Men's Hockey Team @HockeyIndiaLeag on winning bronze medal at #Tokyo2020 A great moment for our entire country. pic.twitter.com/6AmnWHOovC — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) August 5, 2021

After 41 years, our Indian men’s hockey team script history by bringing home a medal. I congratulate our guys who have reignited our national sport with this victory. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/bxiI9PY8TL — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 5, 2021

Well done to the men's hockey team on clinching the 🥉 in Tokyo. A fantastic performance, you have made the whole nation proud. 🇮🇳🏑 pic.twitter.com/EDLDw2FPhv — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) August 5, 2021

Now we root for our women's team which will also be playing for a bronze medal soon. Indian Hockey's good days are back.