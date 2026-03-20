Chak de, Messi!

Lionel Messi has achieved another flex-worthy milestone in his career by scoring the 900th goal of his professional career at the age of 34 years old on 07 September 2023 while playing for Inter Miami CF against Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup (officially called the “Historic Goal”).

Messi, the aura-coded, history-making guy that you are!

According to reports from The Hans India and ESPN, this historic 900th goal came in the seventh minute of the match at Geodis Park.

Oh yeah, this was our real “seven minutes in heaven.”

This goal was particularly noteworthy as it not only symbolizes Messi’s continued greatness as a player but also places him in an elite and arguably ‘untouchable’ group of players alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as one of only two players in men’s professional football history to have 900 career goals scored in just 1,142 games played in all competitions since 2004.

Whatta flex, bhai.

Making of history ft. Messi bhaaiiiii

The historic 900th goal by Messi was a typical example of Messi’s brilliance as he finished the play with the coolness and yeah, surgical precision that has characterized his entire career to date.

Reports from ESPN indicate that he received a pass inside the 18-yard box, dribbled toward his favored left foot and then produced a precise shot to the opposite side of the goal and into the back of the net for Inter Miami’s first goal of the match.

The finish itself continues to demonstrate all the traits that are synonymous with Messi throughout his illustrious career; a cool demeanor in pressure, an unparalleled technical ability and skills to finish.

In reviewing Messi’s historic goal, The Hindu describes it as being played with Messi demonstrating an incredible sequence of controlled and brilliant play: “Messi received the ball, turned, shot and slotted the ball into the far corner of the net through a wall of defenders.”

Messi’s 900th goal is not just another number; it is a reminder that for nearly two decades he has consistently produced high quality, unique, and artistic goals.

Bhai ka aura no. 1.

Messi now belongs to the elite group of 900 Career Goals in Men’s Football with this goal, adding him to the ranks of Ronaldo at 900 career goals scored in matches played at the highest levels of competition (whether that’s club or country). Ronaldo reached 900 on September 10th, 2024 while playing for Portugal. At this time, he has over 960 career goals!

WOAH!

The comparisons between these two footballing legends are hard to ignore and the number of YouTube videos the world has watched on it is INSANE. Ronaldo took 1,236 total matches to score his 900th goal while Messi did it in only 1,142, highlighting just how efficient Messi was at scoring!

Messi’s mog era is here, and we are so up for it.

While Ronaldo has a clear lead over Messi in total goals and has yet to reach an unbelievable 1,000 goals (which he continues to pursue), Messi has also been slowly but steadily narrowing the gap with creative, vision, and accurate goal scoring.

Match Context: Victory in Defeat

Even though Messi had a historic moment in soccer history during this match, his team was eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup after a 1-1 aggregate tie (Nashville won by the away goals rule) between Nashville and Inter Miami in this second leg of the semi-finals.

Miami went up 1-0 after Messi scored in the 1st half, but Nashville tied it up with a goal from Christian Espinoza in the 74th minute to keep Miami out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

After the match, Inter Miami’s manager, Javier Mascherano commented on how disappointed his team was after this match, saying the following, “ We had high hopes that we could continue to win in this tournament; we were an evenly matched team, so we were expecting to take the lead on the scoreboard after today.”

“I felt like we had many opportunities to create one or two more goals in the first half, but that blame rests on me and our elimination.”

Nashville SC head coach B.J. Callaghan stated that he would like to congratulate Lionel Messi on reaching the 900-goal mark in his career by saying to an ESPN interview, “900 goals, wow, that’s many. He is the greatest player of all time.”

Truer words have not been said to Messi the mogger!

Messi’s ability to score 900 goals proves just how long he has maintained high-level performance, how well he has adapted his game to the different requirements of the field, and how much of a unique talent he is as a player!

Unique and faadu tbh!

Messi scored most of his goals (672) with FC Barcelona; he added to that number while playing for Paris Saint-Germain and now Inter Miami.

In addition, Messi has scored 115 goals while playing for the Argentina National Team (one of the all-time leading goal scorers).

In 2012, Messi achieved one of the most aura-farmed milestones of his career by breaking the World Record for most goals scored in a calendar year (91), which has still not been broken. Yeah, when we said bro’s game is untouchable, we meant it yaar.

Messi continues to show his own “Game” of the game by producing so many different goals for different leagues, teams, and generations, making him arguably the most flex-worthy, faadu and fantastic player ever.

Messi & Ronaldo’s Love Affair W The Game & Rivalry W One Another

For over ten years and with over 99 different points of reference, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the top two players, both players have combined to win 13 Ballon D’or Awards during that span. Messi’s new club, Inter Miami, has made him a leading candidate to win multiple trophies, including a new European Champions title.

Messi’s scoring total now puts him behind only two players for the most goals ever scored in the UEFA Champions League. He is still the youngest-ever player to score 100 Champions League goals, reaching that milestone in only 123 matches.

Messi and Ronaldo have competed against one another throughout the past decade, and that rivalry… WOAH…is as fiery as a volcanic eruption truly.

It is legit half of the sport, yes 50% of this sport is the rivalry between the two, and we are not even exaggerating.

Ronaldo’s style of play is known for being athletic and aerially dominant, while Messi’s strength is his dribbling ability, creativity as a playmaker, and vision of the game.