

Wankhede was packed for a once-in-a-lifetime moment as Lionel Messi arrived in Mumbai, with fans waiting hours just to catch a glimpse of him. The excitement was electric, and the crowd made it clear they were there for football history, not a ceremonial show.

As the focus shifted away from Messi, the stadium’s patience ran out. Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and even political speeches were met with loud boos, as fans expressed their frustration at anything that stood between them and the player they came to see.

Messi stayed calm and gracious throughout, smiling and acknowledging the crowd despite the chaos. The mood flipped completely when Sachin Tendulkar joined him on the field, turning the noise into cheers as two sporting legends shared a rare, unforgettable moment.

The night ended on a heartfelt note outside the stadium. Fans broke into applause for the Mumbai Police, thanking them for handling an intense situation with patience and professionalism. Loud, emotional, and respectful when it mattered, this was Mumbai being Mumbai.