In a gesture that'll make your heart melt, Mirabai Chanu recently presented gifts to the truck drivers who used to drop her at her sports academy during her training days.

She had even voiced that she was looking for them a couple of days back, as she wanted to thank them for being a part of her success. Apparently, the athlete would hitch a ride with them to her academy in Manipur as her village, Nongpok Kakching, was more than 25 km from the Sports Academy in Imphal.

So, on Thursday she treated about 150 truck drivers to a shirt, a Manipuri scarf and a full course lunch as a way to say thank you. You can watch this here.

Many people applauded Mirabai's humble and kind gesture.

What a kind gesture by our Olympic medalist @mirabai_chanu

Today she rewarded truck drivers in Imphal who use to give her lift from home to sports academy during her early training days. Her home was more than 25 km from the Academy & there was no means of transport those days. pic.twitter.com/lxmpej8E3m — Rahul Trehan (@imrahultrehan) August 5, 2021

