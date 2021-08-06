In a gesture that'll make your heart melt, Mirabai Chanu recently presented gifts to the truck drivers who used to drop her at her sports academy during her training days. 

Source: YouTube

She had even voiced that she was looking for them a couple of days back, as she wanted to thank them for being a part of her success. Apparently, the athlete would hitch a ride with them to her academy in Manipur as her village, Nongpok Kakching, was more than 25 km from the Sports Academy in Imphal. 

Source: YouTube

So, on Thursday she treated about 150 truck drivers to a shirt, a Manipuri scarf and a full course lunch as a way to say thank you. You can watch this here. 

Many people applauded Mirabai's humble and kind gesture. 

So, so kind of her! 