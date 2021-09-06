From an Indian lens, the latest edition of the Paralympics in Tokyo has scripted history, much like the Olympics.

India finished the Paralympic Games with a total of 19 medals, including 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze, marking its greatest performance ever.

Have a look at some of the best moments of Tokyo Paralympics with Indians that have made each one of us proud!

1. The time when Indian flag went up with National Anthem in the background as Avni Lekhra wins country's first gold medal in shooting.

Golden Moment for India!



Hearing your flag go up with National Anthem in the background is what every Indian dreams of 🙂



There's no greater joy for Indians. Thank you @AvaniLekhara for making it happen so soon!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/BAM49sex7h — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 30, 2021

2. When Sumit Antil made a world record with his first 66.95m javelin throw!

3. When Manish Narwal's left arm was enough to lift the pistol and win the gold.

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Gold, silver... and a few lovely hugs! A brilliant 50m pistol final for India. 🥇-🥈



🔙 A recap here:



🎥 @ParalympicIndiapic.twitter.com/vRRwPoTasz — The Field (@thefield_in) September 4, 2021

4. When Pramod Bhagat scooped the gold medal by beating England’s Daniel Bethell in the final.

5. When 22-year-old Krishna Nagar won 21-17 16-21 21-17 against Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai.

6. When Devendra Jhajharia got a silver in the men's javelin throw F46 category.

7. Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men's F56 event.

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics#Athletics Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final: A silver medal for Yogesh Kathuniya. A special, special moment.



🎥 DD Sports pic.twitter.com/oowGAj3d1v — The Field (@thefield_in) August 30, 2021

8. When Nishad Kumar's jump confirmed Silver.

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Athletics Men's High Jump (T47)



Here's a look at the jump that eventually confirmed the silver medal for Nishad Kumar.



Take a bow!



🎥 DD Sportpic.twitter.com/4keXj9fmnf — The Field (@thefield_in) August 29, 2021

9. When Javelin thrower Sandeep gives silver winning Mariyappan Thangavelu, a ride!

10. When Debutant Praveen Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event with a 2.07m jump, a new Asian record.

Heartiest congratulations to Praveen Kumar on breaking the Asian record to bag high jump Silver at the #Paralympics . May you keep touching new heights!

🇮🇳| 🥈| @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/kfuwIiaerN — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 3, 2021

11. The moment Bhavina Patel won a silver in the women's singles table tennis class 4 in her maiden Paralympic Games.

An accomplishment that will echo through #IND 🗣️



Bhavina Patel receives her medal as she wins the nation's first #silver in #ParaTableTennis at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics ❤️pic.twitter.com/l4xzgHpYWK — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 29, 2021

12. When Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana made the country proud in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.

Moment to remember for Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adana as they take 🇮🇳 India's medal tally at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics to 15!



(📽 courtesy : @EurosportIN) pic.twitter.com/jcuRp2kR0W — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) September 4, 2021

Let us know what do yo think of these winners in the comments below!