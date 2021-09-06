From an Indian lens, the latest edition of the Paralympics in Tokyo has scripted history, much like the Olympics.
India finished the Paralympic Games with a total of 19 medals, including 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze, marking its greatest performance ever.
Have a look at some of the best moments of Tokyo Paralympics with Indians that have made each one of us proud!
1. The time when Indian flag went up with National Anthem in the background as Avni Lekhra wins country's first gold medal in shooting.
Hearing your flag go up with National Anthem in the background is what every Indian dreams of 🙂
2. When Sumit Antil made a world record with his first 66.95m javelin throw!
#SumitAntil is the Champion, World Record Holder, #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics 🥇 #Gold Medallist #Javelin @ParaAthletics— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 30, 2021
3. When Manish Narwal's left arm was enough to lift the pistol and win the gold.
Gold, silver... and a few lovely hugs! A brilliant 50m pistol final for India. 🥇-🥈
4. When Pramod Bhagat scooped the gold medal by beating England’s Daniel Bethell in the final.
🥇 The best moments from. @PramodBhagat83's gold medal winning performance. How good was that comeback in the 2nd game! 🔥
5. When 22-year-old Krishna Nagar won 21-17 16-21 21-17 against Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai.
#IND's National Anthem played today @Krishnanagar99 's #Gold Victory Ceremony #ParaBadminton Men's Singles SH6, he defeats CHU Man Kai(HGK) @ #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics#JaiHind #WeThe15@narendramodi @ianuragthakur @Media_SAI @KotakBankLtd @centralbank_in @UnionBankTweets pic.twitter.com/Z0iBlC9AG8— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) September 5, 2021
6. When Devendra Jhajharia got a silver in the men's javelin throw F46 category.
Devendra Jhajharia has his moment in the sun
7. Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men's F56 event.
#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics#Athletics Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final: A silver medal for Yogesh Kathuniya. A special, special moment.— The Field (@thefield_in) August 30, 2021
8. When Nishad Kumar's jump confirmed Silver.
Here's a look at the jump that eventually confirmed the silver medal for Nishad Kumar.
Take a bow!
9. When Javelin thrower Sandeep gives silver winning Mariyappan Thangavelu, a ride!
Javelin thrower Sandeep gives Mariyappan Thangavelu a ride!
10. When Debutant Praveen Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event with a 2.07m jump, a new Asian record.
Heartiest congratulations to Praveen Kumar on breaking the Asian record to bag high jump Silver at the #Paralympics . May you keep touching new heights!— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 3, 2021
11. The moment Bhavina Patel won a silver in the women's singles table tennis class 4 in her maiden Paralympic Games.
An accomplishment that will echo through #IND 🗣️— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 29, 2021
12. When Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana made the country proud in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.
Moment to remember for Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adana as they take 🇮🇳 India's medal tally at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics to 15!— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) September 4, 2021
Let us know what do yo think of these winners in the comments below!