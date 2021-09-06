From an Indian lens, the latest edition of the Paralympics in Tokyo has scripted history, much like the Olympics. 

India finished the Paralympic Games with a total of 19 medals, including 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze, marking its greatest performance ever.

Have a look at some of the best moments of Tokyo Paralympics with Indians that have made each one of us proud!

1. The time when Indian flag went up with National Anthem in the background as Avni Lekhra wins country's first gold medal in shooting. 

2. When Sumit Antil made a world record with his first 66.95m javelin throw! 

3. When Manish Narwal's left arm was enough to lift the pistol and win the gold.

4. When Pramod Bhagat scooped the gold medal by beating England’s Daniel Bethell in the final.

5. When 22-year-old Krishna Nagar won 21-17 16-21 21-17 against Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai.

6. When Devendra Jhajharia got a silver in the men's javelin throw F46 category. 

7. Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men's F56 event. 

8. When Nishad Kumar's jump confirmed Silver. 

9. When Javelin thrower Sandeep gives silver winning Mariyappan Thangavelu, a ride!

10. When Debutant Praveen Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event with a 2.07m jump, a new Asian record. 

11. The moment Bhavina Patel won a silver in the women's singles table tennis class 4 in her maiden Paralympic Games.

12. When Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana made the country proud in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.

Let us know what do yo think of these winners in the comments below!