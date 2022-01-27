For the upcoming IPL tournament, each team was allocated a budget of 90 crore rupees. They had the option to retain a maximum of 4 players from their current squad. The two new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, had the option of picking three players ahead of the auction.

With the retentions being done and IPL Mega Auctions happening on the 12th and 13th of February, we look at the amount of money left with each of the franchises.

1. Chennai Super Kings | 48 Crores



Chennai Super Kings retained 4 players, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. At 16 crores, Ravindra Jadeja was the most expensive retention. CSK bought back MS Dhoni for 12 crores, Moeen Ali for 8 crores and Ruturaj Gaikwad for 6 crores. After the retention, CSK is left with 48 crore rupees.

2. Mumbai Indians | 48 Crores

Like CSK, Mumbai Indians also retained four players from the previous squad. Rohit Sharma was their most expensive retention with 16 crores. Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard were also retained for 12 crores, 8 crores, and 6 crores respectively. After the retention, Mumbai Indians are left with a total purse of 48 crore rupees for the mega auction.

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore | 57 Crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore retained three players, Virat Kohli for 15 crore rupees, Glenn Maxwell for 11 crore rupees, and Mohammad Siraj for 7 crore rupees. After the retention, RCB is left with a purse of 57 crores for the mega auction.

4. Delhi Capitals | 47.5 Crores

Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant for 16 crore rupees making him one of the most expensive retentions. They also retained Axar Patel for 12 crores, Prithvi Shaw for 7.5 crores, and Anrich Nortje for 6.5 crores. Delhi Capitals is left with a purse of 47.5 crores for the mega audition.

5. Kolkata Knight Riders | 48 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders retained 4 players - Andre Russell for 12 crores, Venkatesh Iyer for 8 crores, Varun Chakravarthy for 8 crores, and Sunil Narine for 6 crores. After the retention, KKR is left with a budget of 48 crores for the mega audition.

6. Rajasthan Royals | INR 62 crores

Rajasthan Royals retained three players, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal for 14 crores, 10 crores and 4 crores respectively. After the retention, the franchise is left with 62 crore rupees for the mega audition.

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad | 68 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad picked two uncapped players instead of retaining Rashid Khan, a move that surprised many. They retained Kane Williamson for 14 crores rupees, Abdul Samad for 4 crores, and Umran Malik for 4 crores. After the retention, the franchise is left with a total purse of 68 crores.

8. Punjab Kings | 72 crores

Punjab Kings is left with the biggest purse compared to all other franchises. They only retained two players, Mayank Agarwal for 14 crores and uncapped player Arshdeep Singh for 4 crores. Punjab Kings have a remaining purse of 72 crore rupees.

9. Lucknow Super Giants | 58 Crores

The newly formed Lucknow team will be called the Lucknow Super Giants. LSG roped in KL Rahul for 17 crores making him the most expensive player, Marcus Stoinis for 9.2 crores, and uncapped Ravi Bishnoi for 4 crores, and is now left with 58 crores for the mega auction.

10. Ahmedabad | 52 Crores

The newly formed Ahmedabad IPL team doesn't have a name yet. Ahmedabad roped in Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill. Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan will get 15 crores each whereas Shubham Gill will get 8 crores. The franchise is left with 52 crores for the mega auction happening in February.

