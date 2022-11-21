The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar kicked off with a 30-minute opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium yesterday. Ahead of the premiere match between Qatar and Ecuador, BTS Singer Jung Kook and Hollywood Star Morgan Freeman stole the show with their musical performance and speech on hope, unity, and emotions, respectively.

Morgan Freeman at the World Cup opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/5Yh8wp6CHQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 20, 2022

While the viewers were thrilled to hear Freeman speak, his ‘golden hand’ caught everybody’s eye. Apparently, the Hollywood star was seen wearing a golden glove on his left hand during the opening ceremony. This got people on Twitter perplexed. Take a look at their reactions.

Why is Morgan Freeman wearing Jaimie Lannister’s golden hand though. pic.twitter.com/GjYOKNyqWH — Ali Hayati (@FollowHayati) November 20, 2022

Morgan Freeman with the ole Chubbs Peterson fake hand#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fTRewRj2QK — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) November 20, 2022

*Googles* "What happened to Morgan Freeman's hand?" — Baron's Braids🎄🇧🇷 (@Shd1na) November 20, 2022

Nah bro. What happened to Morgan Freeman's hand? 😳 pic.twitter.com/XApqxrx8cg — Ricky Spanish ZA🇿🇦 🍥 (@Neo_C137) November 20, 2022

What’s going on with Morgan Freeman’s left hand? It looks fake — Steve Burden (@Powder_Hound) November 20, 2022

Anyone else watching the World Cup opening? Can anyone tell me what's going on with Morgan Freeman's left hand? Why was he wearing a glove on it? — Doug (@omfgitsDoug) November 20, 2022

I’ve known Morgan freeman for how many years now I’m just realizing his left hand is jacked up — ᗩ (@aaronaryyy) November 20, 2022

What's up with Morgan Freeman wearing a glove on one hand? Any meaning it has to the story they're telling at the #FIFAWorldCup opening ceremony? pic.twitter.com/jNeJVps3BS — Dennis Muthuri (@dennis_muthuri_) November 20, 2022

WHAT’S WRONG WITH MORGAN FREEMAN’S LEFT HAND? ANYONE KNOWS? — Kelvin (@kev_dame7) November 20, 2022

Why has morgan freeman got a fake left hand? 😳🤔 — Matt (@Matt73226075) November 20, 2022

#worldcup opening ceremony

What is going on with Morgan Freeman's hand? pic.twitter.com/4ZlqlBdWZw — Johntoshi Lockemoto🟠⚡ (@s3cp256k1) November 20, 2022

For everybody asking, Freeman has a condition called fibromyalgia, which he developed post a fatal car accident in 2008, that rendered his left hand useless. Apparently, he previously tried to conceal it with a compression glove.

As per Mayoclinic, fibromyalgia is a ‘disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.‘

In an interview with Esquire in 2012, the actor seemed to be in pain when the interviewer, Tom Chiarella, explained “It hurts when he walks, when he sits still, when he rises from his couch, and when he missteps in a damp meadow. More than hurts. It seems a kind of agony, though he never mentions it.”

On being asked, the actor himself confirmed that it is fibromyalgia up and down his arm.

“Despite surgery to repair nerve damage, he was stuck with a useless left hand. It is stiffly gripped by a compression glove most of the time to ensure that blood doesn’t pool there. It is a clamp, his pain, an icy shot up a relatively useless limb,” Chiarella added.